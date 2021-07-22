The 'India B team' is on a Sri Lanka tour, and is supposed to play 3 ODIs and T20Is. Out of which, it has played 2 One Day Internationals, and won them to clinch the series.

Before we proceed, let's stress on the terminology briefly. The 'B Team' is a term being used to address the group of players playing against the neighbours, but that doesn't mean they are inferior to the squad in England. It's just, the timing of the two series and other factors which only the BCCI would know.

That being clarified, the series against Sri Lanka is in news for a very special reason you probably already know. It's Rahul Dravid's first major coaching assignment with the senior squad.

The chatter about it had started from the day BCCI had announced the same, and we were all looking forward to witnessing Dravid's guidance.

And we were not disappointed. Dravid took charge and took it well.

He was hands-on.

Deepak Chahar said Rahul Dravid told him to play all balls, he has the belief in Chahar and told him he's good enough to bat at 7. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 20, 2021

He could be seen advising the players.

I just love watching Rahul Dravid as coach of India. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/kaAmpiJhoQ — Logan (@loguoff) July 20, 2021

And, as some have put, very different from Dravid, the batsman.

Dravid as a coach doesn't exude the same calmness that Dravid the batsman used to do, no? Not a criticism. Just an observation. pic.twitter.com/BBXzLc5ZJB — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) July 20, 2021

Look, that makes sense. We do not think that as a batsman Dravid lacked aggression, that is not what his calm demeanor should be confused with. He just had an understanding of what attributes to channel and when. Also, as a player, one's communication on the field is restricted to their teammates (and the opposition if it's that kind of a game), but a coach has to be everywhere, they have to make sure everything goes smoothly and Dravid did just that.

So, all in all, no aggression is not a new quality in Dravid, but it is the first time many of us are witnessing it, and we are quite excited about it.

It's like saying yur calm as an employee and not wen yu are a CEO...Yu need to manage so many things being a coach 🤗 https://t.co/t3lg8JFEH8 — Prithvi krishna (@prithvikrish) July 21, 2021

He is worried about players keeping calm while on crease! https://t.co/4lnqNgZLnQ — Kanav (@kanavMor) July 20, 2021

Giving the correct instructions to the 12th man. He actually does the right things at the right time #RahulDravid https://t.co/olAvTav5Gb — Souptikk Daas (@souperbb) July 20, 2021

Being cool doesn't mean they are not agressive, infact Rahane is more agressive than Kohli as captain, it's just that Rahane won't show it up to camera's https://t.co/HnKJviNbdX — Sunil Kalyan (@sunilguts) July 20, 2021

Dravid is calmer on-field than in the dugout 😬 https://t.co/DIb5hi94sL — abhishek (@cricketesque) July 20, 2021

As a batsman, you have to manage yourself, as a coach you have manage the whole squad so you can't be all by yourself and calm. https://t.co/38KZ3gbhz5 — Arun Singh (@CA3AS) July 20, 2021

True that. Pretty expressive but better than Micky Arthur https://t.co/BIqW5EAxT3 — Mōnk (@Dahi_Vada) July 20, 2021

Didn’t you see that cred ad? Dravid Sir is much more aggressive these days!! — Jainam Shah (@jaiiiiinam) July 18, 2021

Deepak Chahar (in Press) said "Rahul Dravid sir is not only the gunda of Indira-Nagar, but he is also the gunda of whole India (A big laugh from him after this)". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 22, 2021

Hai toh Rahul Dravid Indiranagar ka Gunda na. Thoda toh expressive hona banta h uska. — Ananya (@_ananya_71) July 20, 2021

While we are on the topic, it is worth discussing his speech after the second ODI. We only get to hear a few lines in this video shared by BCCI, but they are enough.

You listen to him and you know that it is something he has told himself many times, quietly, while batting. But now that he is the coach, we get to hear him say it.

From raw emotions to Rahul Dravid's stirring dressing room speech 🗣️🗣️@28anand & @ameyatilak go behind the scenes to get you reactions from #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Colombo 🔥 👌 #SLvIND



DO NOT MISS THIS!



Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/j2NjZwZLkk pic.twitter.com/iQMPOudAmw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021

Rahul Dravid's promotion to the coach's position of the senior side was more a matter of when than if. Now we see why. Truly glad to witness this side of him.