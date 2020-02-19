Like father like son: Samit Dravid is giving this phrase a new definition with his swashbuckling performances in the Under-14 cricket tournaments in Bengaluru.
Rahul Dravid's son has hit 2 double centuries in 2 months to make a strong mark in zonal competitions.
Last week, he played an unbeaten innings of 211 runs to lead his school Mallya Aditi International's side to a 132-run victory BGS National Public School in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament.
His innings was laced with 26 fours and a 6.
Earlier on December 20, 2019, Samit made 201 runs to Vice-President's XI in a zonal competition.
He's been in a purple patch of form for many months and has been making people take notice of his talent with great performances.
Rahul Dravid’s Son Samit -— Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) February 17, 2020
- In December, 201 playing for Vice-President’s XI in U14 inter-zonal tournament
- Samit 86 & 2/7 vs Goa in South Zone U-14 tournament
- Now 211* Playing for Mallya Aditi International School in BTR Shield U14 Group I, Division II
In another such stint last year, he scored 295 runs in 2 innings in an inter-zonal tournament, and also took 3 wickets to make headlines.
However, his journey towards early fame started in 2015, when he scored three half-centuries, playing for his school in Under-12 tournament.
Anvay Dravid making his dad proud. Samit, playing too fast https://t.co/op2D9MpY83— AD (@cricadharsh) February 18, 2020
Samit Dravid In BTR Shield U14 Group I, Division II (Playing For And Mallya Aditi International School)— Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) February 17, 2020
5 Matches
681 Runs
7 Wickets
All-Round Performance by Samit Dravid 👏👏#Cricket