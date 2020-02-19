Like father like son: Samit Dravid is giving this phrase a new definition with his swashbuckling performances in the Under-14 cricket tournaments in Bengaluru.

Rahul Dravid's son has hit 2 double centuries in 2 months to make a strong mark in zonal competitions.

Last week, he played an unbeaten innings of 211 runs to lead his school Mallya Aditi International's side to a 132-run victory BGS National Public School in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament.

His innings was laced with 26 fours and a 6.

Earlier on December 20, 2019, Samit made 201 runs to Vice-President's XI in a zonal competition.

He's been in a purple patch of form for many months and has been making people take notice of his talent with great performances.

Rahul Dravid’s Son Samit -



- In December, 201 playing for Vice-President’s XI in U14 inter-zonal tournament



- Samit 86 & 2/7 vs Goa in South Zone U-14 tournament



- Now 211* Playing for Mallya Aditi International School in BTR Shield U14 Group I, Division II — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) February 17, 2020

In another such stint last year, he scored 295 runs in 2 innings in an inter-zonal tournament, and also took 3 wickets to make headlines.

However, his journey towards early fame started in 2015, when he scored three half-centuries, playing for his school in Under-12 tournament.

Anvay Dravid making his dad proud. Samit, playing too fast https://t.co/op2D9MpY83 — AD (@cricadharsh) February 18, 2020

Samit Dravid In BTR Shield U14 Group I, Division II (Playing For And Mallya Aditi International School)



5 Matches



681 Runs



7 Wickets



All-Round Performance by Samit Dravid 👏👏#Cricket — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) February 17, 2020

While Samit is quite young and it is unfair to compare him to father and cricket legend Rahul Dravid, it is definitely wonderful to see him performing so well.