India is currently in Sri Lanka, playing a 3-match ODI and T20I series. Out of which, it has already clinched the former with a thrilling victory yesterday.

It was a tricky one, too. Chasing 276, India's top order could not hold the fort, but Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar rose to the occasion and took the team home with respective half-centuries.

That is a big reason to celebrate in and of itself, but it helps that in many ways, this is Rahul Dravid's first major coaching assignment with the senior team, and he came through.

In a video shared by the BCCI, he can be heard congratulating the team in what seems like an after-match speech.

Addressing the players, he says:

They responded, we responded back. Like a champion team, we had our backs to the wall. We found our way to win.

From raw emotions to Rahul Dravid's stirring dressing room speech 🗣️🗣️@28anand & @ameyatilak go behind the scenes to get you reactions from #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Colombo 🔥 👌 #SLvIND



Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/j2NjZwZLkk pic.twitter.com/iQMPOudAmw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021

We are really hoping BCCI releases the full speech at some point, but for now, this also is enough for people.

As a player or a coach, Dravid can do no wrong according to us. That he actually doesn't, makes us even fonder of him.