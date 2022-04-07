At this point, I have to go with the assumption that most people have heard this iconic speech by Rahul Dravid in parts - but it seemed imperative to us to discuss it in its entirety.

For the unending love of one person towards their game and the love of another towards this persistence. This speech is what it is because of Pravin's incredible story but also because of Rahul Dravid's sensitivity in narrating it.

Rahul starts by telling people how he is always expected to talk about legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Laxman at big events - but a story he likes to share is that of Pravin Tambe (at that time, what most people knew of Pravin was that he made his IPL debut at 41. That's it).

Rahul takes the time to describe how Pravin had never represented his state in any competition, but still went and played cricket for years. And when he came for trials, this passion showed. So, he was readily selected by Dravid and other coaches, much to the shock of board members.

But they stuck to the choice they had made, the right choice as it proved to be in the end. Pravin went on to do great things for Rajasthan, but for a year he did not play and that was the time, his character really showed.

When Pravin finally got the opportunity, he made the best of it, and it all paid off when he won his first Man of the Match award. Looking back at that moment, Rahul says:

Dravid ends his speech by reiterating that it is not easy to follow your heart all the time. Especially when it comes to a life-defining thing like a career. There is a lot of patience that needs to be shown and a lot of sacrifices that have to be made to follow the path of your choice.

Your stubbornness may keep you away from those you love, and likely even money. But if you want any shot at making a difference, this is the only way to do it. It all comes down to choices.

With Tambe getting the much-deserved credit, it is also important to applaud the man who stood by his decision to give him a chance. Not every Pravin finds their Dravid. You can listen to the speech here.