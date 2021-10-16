Rahul Dravid is all set to become the Head Coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team. According to the Times of India, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have persuaded Dravid to take on the mantle and help Virat Kohli lead the team into the T20 World Cup in UAE.

Dravid is one of the most loved cricketer people in this country. So, naturally once the news went LIVE on social media, it didn't take long to go viral, resulting in a celebration all over the country.

If it’s true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware … ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

I'm delighted to see Rahul Dravid as the Indian men's coach. But give @RaviShastriOfc credit for helping build a formidable side across all 3 formats. And the incredible fight backs at the Gabba and the Oval were on his watch! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 16, 2021

Rahul Dravid as the Indian coach. Just what the Doctor ordered — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 15, 2021

Till yesterday news reports were saying Rahul Dravid was going to stay at the NCA. Yet early morning news broke of him becoming India coach. So what happened around midnight? My best guess is Lord Shardul blew candles on his birthday cake wishing to be coached by Rahul bhai 😊 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 16, 2021

They finally convinced the great man! Rahul Dravid, team India head coach!! What a news to wake up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nGKKVDiRzY — Arun Ashok (@arunashokhere) October 16, 2021

Rahul Dravid sir appointed head coach of Team India #RahulDravid

Cricket Fans Feeling 💪 pic.twitter.com/GLjGY2cq9n — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) October 16, 2021

And like that, Dada once again convinces Jammy to take up a role which he initially didn't want to. But Rahul Dravid being THE Rahul Dravid, cannot just say no when Team India calls him. "Ask him to walk on water and he'll ask how many kilometres" #RahulDravid #CricketTwitter — Shashant (@Imshash10) October 16, 2021

#RahulDravid

Rahul Dravid to take over Team India's head coach pic.twitter.com/L7lO5Pn2hm — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 16, 2021

Yes I think it will be fine too but still slightly surprised Dravid wants such a job with kohli/ huge travel commitments when he is doing a rewarding job close to home and family etc. I guess some transition from pujara/ Rahane possibly which Dravid will be good man to oversee — Cricketconsciousness (@Manya23140234) October 16, 2021

Us cricket fans after reading that #RahulDravid might be the next coach of #TeamIndia



Though will be interesting to see how two very different personalities (Kohli and Dravid) handle the team. This is going to be real fun 😀🤯😀 pic.twitter.com/omrGSNCcqJ — Stable Investor (@StableInvestor) October 16, 2021

Couldn't have been a better articulation!! A man of talent, technique & team-ethics at the helm of #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/iFPykzAiZE — Vineet Kishore (@VineetKishore29) October 16, 2021

Indiranagar ka gunda already scaring off the opposition 😅



This is exciting ngl! https://t.co/dmPXUEhGM5 — Oishee Sarkar (@oskymoron) October 16, 2021

While we still await official confirmation, this is exciting news. Half the country is already celebrating!