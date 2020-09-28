When a team gives its opponent a target of 220+ in a T20 match, it's more or less clear who is going to win. It isn't an unachievable total, considering one side already made it, but it isn't easy either.

Similarly, when a team needs 51 runs off the last 3 overs of a match, it's more or less clear who is going to lose.

Again, it is possible to score those many runs, it's just that the task is a bit tough. Especially under pressure.

It is in moments like these that people like Rahul Tewatia remind us of the unpredictability of sports.

To all the haters. pic.twitter.com/7kl3Smq6hZ — Sir Tewatia (@SirTewatia) September 27, 2020

With 17 runs off 23 balls in his kitty at one point, Rajasthan Royal's Tewatia was becoming the butt of jokes. It was like, 'could you play any slower?'.

We underestimated him, because soon, he turned into someone else, hitting five 6s in one over, and played a huge role in the team's 4-wicket-victory against very strong opponents, Kings XI Punjab.

Which led to an internet furor.

Yuvraj Sir get shocked after seeing #Tewatia 5 sixes in an over! What A Game pic.twitter.com/s1r7xZt2NQ — Ritesh Ranjan Official (@rr26official) September 27, 2020

Some apologies.

I apologise to Shri Honorable Tewatia ji. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 27, 2020

Who or what? WOW is Tewatia! https://t.co/XGVThZSvf3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 28, 2020

I thank Rahul Tewatia for teaching me a lesson. And I am sure many like me would like to say - sincerest apologies, Tewatia.

You again made us realize, how little we know about sports, just when we think we know it all. — Biswarup Ghatak (@BishOnTheRockz) September 27, 2020

And a pleasant throwback.

Tewatia in 2017. Never say die and never give up! https://t.co/idMIvgWQ0E — shrinjoy roy🏹 (@shrinjoyr) September 27, 2020

These are Tewatia's tweets from the past, which are more relevant now than ever.

Rahul Tewatia's tweets from 2017:



"Accept what is, let go of what was, have faith in what will be."



"Don’t worry about what others think. People are always negative, don’t let it bother you."



"Do not give up, the beginning is always the hardest."



W.O.W — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 27, 2020

“Never set limits, go after your dreams, don’t be afraid to push the boundaries, and laugh a lot, it’s good for you” — Rahul Tewatia, in 2017. — bijay (@bijaysinghjnu) September 28, 2020

Everything he said about not giving up and keeping faith got manifested last night and people can't stop talking about it.

@rahultewatia02 You just breathed life into the lines: "Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ' Move from here to there and it will move'. Nothing will be impossible for you. ( Mathew 17:20 ) https://t.co/fsYjSv4mJn — चितरंजन (@Chittaranjan400) September 28, 2020

Proved the faith. Zero to Hero.. 18 balls 5 runs to 30 balls 50 runs. Hitting 5 sixes in an over. https://t.co/8FrFfQBhdo — vishal kumar (@engg_vishal) September 28, 2020

Most of the days my life feels like I'm 8 off 19 chasing 223 in a t20 game. I need to keep it together till a 30 runs over comes along. https://t.co/GvEv70B4iO — Extremus Maximus (@Mercurial_Zen) September 28, 2020

I judged you too soon. You were amazing. More power to you. ✊ https://t.co/bEotNslMqP — R⁷ (@R_Kay_ic) September 28, 2020

Years of patience behind a night of success.



Good on you Tewatia. This was a long time coming.