If you've been anywhere near Twitter this evening, you'd have probably noticed one Rahul Tewatia trending, and for good reason. Rajasthan Royals looked like they were staring at certain defeat after in form batsman, Sanju Samson was dismissed with the team needing 63 runs from just 24 balls. Step in Rahul Tewatia. 5 sixes in an over later, Rajasthan began dreaming. Three more sixes from Jofra Archer and Tewatia later, victory was almost guaranteed.

While the man of the moment himself had already been dismissed before the match ended, Twitter was hailing him.

What an innings!