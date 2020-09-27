If you've been anywhere near Twitter this evening, you'd have probably noticed one Rahul Tewatia trending, and for good reason. Rajasthan Royals looked like they were staring at certain defeat after in form batsman, Sanju Samson was dismissed with the team needing 63 runs from just 24 balls. Step in Rahul Tewatia. 5 sixes in an over later, Rajasthan began dreaming. Three more sixes from Jofra Archer and Tewatia later, victory was almost guaranteed.

While the man of the moment himself had already been dismissed before the match ended, Twitter was hailing him.

Tewatia should be knighted for that innings. — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) September 27, 2020

Tewatia mein Mata aa gayi.

What a redemption. Such is cricket and such is life, changes within minutes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

Oh my god, Tewatia. What a guy. From absolute disaster to match winner in the space of 2 overs — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) September 27, 2020

Tewatia after so much of trolling , he being the game changer pic.twitter.com/Vx7JVscoFc — Gopi Bahu (@kokilakibahu) September 27, 2020

#RRvKXIP

Cottrell to Tewatia after getting hit for 5 sixes pic.twitter.com/kFjSBGg8PH — Vikas Samotra (@vikas_samotra) September 27, 2020

Delete every tweet that said #Tewatia half an hour ago & save every tweet that NOW says Tewatia!



THAT was SENSATIONAL!



From slow & "almost embarrassing" in the words of a few to simply SUBLIME!!!#RR #HallaBol #KXIPvsRR #KXIP #IPL2020 #IPL @rajasthanroyals @StarSportsIndia — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) September 27, 2020

Me after seeing tewatia's batting in last 3 overs(#KXIPvsRR ): pic.twitter.com/OcfRHJCxLI — Atul Gaurav (@keep_it_sober) September 27, 2020

#RRvKXIP

Pic 1 : Tewatia till 17th Over

Pic 2 : Tewatia From 18th Over pic.twitter.com/1BtZoemBSr — 𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂 ⚕️ #ESCN❣️ (@Memer_Medic) September 27, 2020

What an innings!