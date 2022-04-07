"How good are you at maths" is what I was asked before getting assigned this article? And I feel obliged to tell you, I am pretty sh*t but even I, someone who still counts with his fingers know that there's something off about this Venn diagram Rajasthan Royals made for Jos Buttler.

The perfect Venn diagram does not exi- pic.twitter.com/KosiYGpXlc — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022

Yeah, the perfect Venn diagram does exist but this ain't it. Even Twitter, whose residents are generally a disagreeable and volatile bunch, came together to say as much.

Admin has no idea how Venn diagram works... — Sarthak dubey (@sarthakd21) April 6, 2022

Start with one that makes 1% sense and see how you go. https://t.co/HRMpNfjXFp — Andy Ward (@GetItQuietly) April 6, 2022

Jos Buttler famously the only cricketer to be completely made up of sixes but only partially made up of himself. https://t.co/2TMFJQDwJ7 — Jack Blackburn 🇺🇦 (@HackBlackburn) April 6, 2022

Maths has left the chat https://t.co/ikl3JRQfWQ — Pranav Duse (@PranavDouche) April 6, 2022

😭😭😭

Padhe likhe logo ko admin banao https://t.co/nvzFDZK9sF — Noopur (@noopur__10) April 6, 2022

Apparently, this is a trend. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore did it first, it seems.

And they got ratioed as well.

The math student in me is appalled https://t.co/VTe7vMUCQP — K. (@GrangerGupta) April 6, 2022

That's not how Venn Diagram works bruh https://t.co/n5mt6UVKAU — Chaitanya (@cha1tanya47) April 6, 2022

Both RR and RCB admins have zero knowledge of what venn diagrams are it seems. https://t.co/S9fuhXZOmn — Jatin (@LegGully_) April 6, 2022

John Venn would have inflicted self harm after seeing this. https://t.co/dxDIiwPxpY — Ganesh - Exclusively Apolitical (@relentlessrag) April 6, 2022

We understand this is some sort of a joke but it's just really... wrong! It's just stupid. It makes so freaking sense. Kill this trend. Burn it to the ground and flush its ashes, and IPL teams, FFS focus on making better jerseys that aren't different shades of blue, please!