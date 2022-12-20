Indian cricket team’s former head coach and captain, Ravi Shastri attended the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday (December 18). While Shastri went there as a spectator, he couldn’t stop himself channelling his inner commentator.
Ravi Shastri’s video from the same event says it all. The cricket commentator posted the clip of his football commentary on Twitter. And it is a crossover you didn’t know you needed.
In the clip shared by @RaviShastriOfc, the cricket veteran can be heard commentating about French footballer Kylian Mbappé’s hattrick as he watches the final tournament in the seating area. “Wow, wow, wow, would you believe this? This looks like another penalty, out of nowhere…could this be a hattrick?” enthusiastic Shastri says.
“It’s a hattrick for Mbappe…and this World Cup final doesn’t seems to end,” he concludes.
Watch his video from the France vs Argentina match here:
Here’s how cricket fans on Twitter are reacting to this crossover:
That was Ravi Shastri, the GOAT in the FIFA World Cup final, ladies & gentlemen! We totally loved this crossover, did you?