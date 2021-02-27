Ravi Shastri and alcohol jokes go hand in hand. Though sometimes I think we may be overdoing it - but then he goes and does this.
Which obviously doesn't help.
At this point, I think even he has accepted that it's never not going to be mentioned so it's best to embrace it.
Exactly what he did today. Yesterday, Shobhaa De cracked a joke everyone on Twitter has cracked and she tagged Ravi Shastri. The context is that the third Test ended in 2 days. It was happening in Gujarat.
Smart!— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 26, 2021
@RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/Mc22OIxVmb
Responding to the same, Shastri wrote:
Love the banter ! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times 🙌🏻 https://t.co/mzPe5MtItj— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 27, 2021
Doesn't seem like he means it but the high road has been taken and one must walk on it - with a bottle of beer in their hand.
Twitter was also very amused by this whole situation and here are some of the reactions.
Good one 😂 https://t.co/tW9p16oCJO— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 27, 2021
You've got to give it to him for being a good sport lol https://t.co/Ph4FTfcOud— Kiran T-ierney (@mopeygooner) February 27, 2021
Boss is in the mood .,,— ANKUSH GOYAL (@ankushg95) February 27, 2021
Let the river flow ... https://t.co/kEEIiqadPf
Like tracer bullet 🙌 https://t.co/ylpHH0lP78— Sandeep Chaudhary (@sandyhimachal) February 27, 2021