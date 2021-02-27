Ravi Shastri and alcohol jokes go hand in hand. Though sometimes I think we may be overdoing it - but then he goes and does this.

Which obviously doesn't help.

At this point, I think even he has accepted that it's never not going to be mentioned so it's best to embrace it.

Exactly what he did today. Yesterday, Shobhaa De cracked a joke everyone on Twitter has cracked and she tagged Ravi Shastri. The context is that the third Test ended in 2 days. It was happening in Gujarat.

Responding to the same, Shastri wrote:

Love the banter ! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times 🙌🏻 https://t.co/mzPe5MtItj — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 27, 2021

Doesn't seem like he means it but the high road has been taken and one must walk on it - with a bottle of beer in their hand.

Twitter was also very amused by this whole situation and here are some of the reactions.

If you can't beat them, quote tweet them.