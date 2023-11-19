Whenever Ravi Shastri is at the toss, the energy in his commentary will transport you to a different world altogether. It’s like he pumps excitement into the crowd. Today’s the day of the final showdown. Our 1.5-month-long journey worth of wait and manifestation will conclude today with the grand finale World Cup match between India and Australia in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The day began with a toss between Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Pat Cummins, moderated by India’s former head coach, and our favourite, Ravi Shastri. Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first, to the happiness of Captain Sharma, who wanted India to bat first.

But it is not the toss but Ravi Shastri’s eternally optimist’s energy that has captivated the fans online. Take a look:

ravi shastri ne toss ekdum WrestleMania type host kia — moan papdi (@komediangold) November 19, 2023

Love love love Ravi Shastri in big match times and crucial overs. Pumps everyone up. — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) November 19, 2023

Ravi shastri acting like he's hosting a wwe event — Homelander (@aham_brahmasmi_) November 19, 2023

Nothing just Ravi Shastri’s energy during Toss time. pic.twitter.com/vAOBdNr6jC — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) November 19, 2023

Ravi Shastri. What a energy!!! 🔥 — Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) November 19, 2023

Ravi Shastri is made for high octane events!! 🔥 — v (@fetuinbaby) November 19, 2023

Uff, No one does it like Ravi Shastri. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) November 19, 2023

Ravi Shastri ne Ahmdedabad mei permit le liya hai lagta hai 😛 🍺



alag hi mood me hai. — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) November 19, 2023

Ravi Shastri’s energy at toss is too much!! — Tintin (@tintinmiyan) November 19, 2023

Ravi Shastri hyped toss like everything..amazing 😂🤣🤣 — Rahul Tyagi (@rahulastic) November 19, 2023

Love Ravi Shastri’s energy 🔥😅😂 he is great in involving the crowd in any case whether he is in commentary or hosting the toss ✨



On that note India bat first vs Australia 🚀#INDvAUS #INDvsAUSfinal #Cricket #NarendraModiStadium #Finals — Shivam Bhutani (@ShivamBhutani) November 19, 2023

At any time you think you’re losing hope, trust Ravi Shastri to hype you up.