Whenever Ravi Shastri is at the toss, the energy in his commentary will transport you to a different world altogether. It’s like he pumps excitement into the crowd. Today’s the day of the final showdown. Our 1.5-month-long journey worth of wait and manifestation will conclude today with the grand finale World Cup match between India and Australia in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The day began with a toss between Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Pat Cummins, moderated by India’s former head coach, and our favourite, Ravi Shastri. Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first, to the happiness of Captain Sharma, who wanted India to bat first.

But it is not the toss but Ravi Shastri’s eternally optimist’s energy that has captivated the fans online. Take a look:

At any time you think you’re losing hope, trust Ravi Shastri to hype you up.