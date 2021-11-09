India's match yesterday night against Namibia in the World T20 was not just the team's last outing at the World Cup but also the finale for Virat Kohli, the captain, and Ravi Shastri, the coach.

Before the match, Kohli dropped a hint that Rohit Sharma might be taking over the reins going forward.

It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way to the longest format. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands: India captain Virat Kohli



While Ravi Shastri gave a moving speech to the team in the dressing room, before bidding adieu to the high-profile, high-stakes job.

You guys as a team have over exceeded my expectations. In the last few years, you have gone across the globe, played across formats, and won. That makes you one of the great teams to have played the game.

Must Watch: A stirring speech to sign off as the #TeamIndia Head Coach 👏 👏



Here's a snippet from @RaviShastriOfc's team address in the dressing room, reflecting on the team's journey in the last few years. 👍 👍 #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM



Shastri became the Head Coach of the Indian men's cricket team in 2017, and his time with the squad will be termed as highly successful. Though India could not win an ICC trophy under in his era, we did have historic victories in England and Australia in their backyard, and that is something one will have to give to him as a coach.

It was also under his watch that India became a bowling powerhouse, though Kohli also deserves equal credit for that.

‘End of an innings.’

Apt term for career milestones of star cricketers! 🏏 @imVkohli no longer the T20 captain for #TeamIndia.

But still around.



And @RaviShastriOfc steps down as coach.

He will always be Champion of

As for the World Cup, well, this wasn't the end we were looking forward to but we must stand by the team. We hope the Dravid era is even better for Team India.