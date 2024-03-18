Royal Challengers Bangalore secured an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2024 Women’s Premier League. This win may be about a tournament – and hence, one team defeating the other, but it’s more than that. The celebrations are proof that this one victory comes down to women winning.

This also means a lot for women’s cricket, and that changes a lot of things. Especially when cricket is a sport associated with men, and for men.

These reactions are just one exhibit:

Clearly, this is a victory to remember.