Royal Challengers Bangalore secured an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2024 Women’s Premier League. This win may be about a tournament – and hence, one team defeating the other, but it’s more than that. The celebrations are proof that this one victory comes down to women winning.

This also means a lot for women’s cricket, and that changes a lot of things. Especially when cricket is a sport associated with men, and for men.

These reactions are just one exhibit:

RCB women's team's success in the WPL final showcases the transformative power of sports in breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and promoting gender equality.#WPLFinal #RCB

pic.twitter.com/PnAL1Gif6Y — Lata Rathore (@lataratore) March 18, 2024

A maiden triumph for RCB in the Women's Premier League is front and centre of the sports page of @the_hindu #WPL2024 #TATAWPL #RCB pic.twitter.com/75giPfq9Tb — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) March 18, 2024

If u had told me a few years ago that crowds would flood the streets, block roads to celebrate a women's league title win, would have brushed it off. The scale of these celebrations signifies a paradigm shift, could well redefine the landscape of women's cricket in this country https://t.co/7eZ9TZYqlg — Prithvi (@Puneite_) March 17, 2024

Such nights are special! Incredibly special. A thoroughly deserving title… 🏆



Well done! Congratulations @RCBTweets! Super show from the girls… The first of many I am sure… 🙌🏏#RCBWomen #WPL #ShePower pic.twitter.com/rN4EUs6o4G — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) March 18, 2024

Women's Premier League craze outside RCB Cafe in Bengaluru.



Major shift in Indian Sports. pic.twitter.com/hvK5bHrv99 — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) March 17, 2024

Have never been an RCB fan but it’s so much fun to see Bangalore erupting in joy after last night’s win- I know there’s a tremendous fan base but I did not think the support would be to this level, across gender! Augurs very well for women’s cricket…#WIPL — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) March 18, 2024

cricket fans went from “who will even watch women’s playing cricket” to “RCB is killing it in WPL finals” real quick. — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) March 17, 2024

Ellyse Perry with the Orange Cap of WPL 2024.



– The MVP of RCB. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/oKAhgVr2LS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 18, 2024

It was important for women cricket that RCB win — Tabrez (@tabrezdont) March 17, 2024

‘Mornings after RCB win’ are already a different high but ‘THE MORNING AFTER RCB WON A TROPHY’ is just ecstasy PURE UNADULTERATED SWARGA THIS IS! — CoffeeKudithira? (@Nithin_m_kamath) March 18, 2024

Clearly, this is a victory to remember.