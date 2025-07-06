Player Ratings: Real Madrid 3 - 2 Borussia Dortmund, Club World Cup 2025

Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 2025 Club World Cup quarterfinals was nothing short of a full-on Bollywood blockbuster, suspense, drama, deep sighs, and, of course, last-minute aafat. Just when you thought Madrid was chilling, Madrid’s stars showed why they’re the biggest club on the planet. Let’s break down who owned the night under those blinding lights.

1. Thibaut Courtois: The Wall We Needed

Courtois proved once again why he’s the main character and the rest of us are just NPCs. When the 99th minute rolled around and all our blood pressure monitors broke, Courtois pulled a world-class save from his magician’s hat, denying Dortmund an equalizer and basically keeping us all alive. It’s a national shame how underrated this man still is in big games, seriously, what more must he do? Calm, composed, and completely unfazed by the melodrama around him.

2. Fran García: The Unsung Hero

You know that jugaadu friend who always manages to save the group trip last minute? That’s García for Madrid. He scored Madrid’s second goal with a run so well-timed, even the Swiss can’t compete, and then whipped out an assist for the opening goal like it’s just another Tuesday. When the big names go missing, he serves up the goods with no fuss, proving his versatility when it matters most.

3. Kylian Mbappé: The Showstopper

Finally, someone who plays real-life football like it’s a FIFA highlight reel! Mbappé, aka “The Scriptwriter’s Favorite,” came off the bench and, in full boss mode, pulled off a bicycle kick that made the stadium flip out. That late stunner gave Madrid a comfy cushion just before chaos ensued, my WhatsApp group is still in shock. Like, bro, chill! Not all of us have your cheat codes.

4. Arda Güler: The Playmaker in the Shadows

If scripts had ghostwriters, Güler would be Real Madrid’s. Two assists? Check. Pass accuracy so high it made engineers everywhere jealous? Double check. He’s not hogging the limelight, but every attacking move had his fingerprints on it. The unsung genius we all need but rarely notice until you look at the numbers, the midfield puppet master pulling all the strings.

5. Dean Huijsen: A Tale of Two Halves

Huijsen looked like the silent guardian all match, until that pesky stoppage time. Then, disaster: he gave away a penalty, saw red (literally), and exited dramatically, missing the crucial semis against PSG. It’s rough how one lapse can overshadow a night of boss-level defending, but that’s football, na? Heartbreaking but also kinda filmy.

From Courtois’ superhuman saves to Mbappé’s “did-he-just-do-that?!” goal, this match had all the sauce and then some. Madrid showed, once again, what resilience really means (plus a healthy dose of flair and last-minute chaos). But tell us, who do you think deserves the MVP crown?