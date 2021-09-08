The Indian team's tour of England is proving to be the best Test cricket we have seen in a while. Interestingly, the other contender in this department is also India, which is a testament to this side's resilience and talent. Anyhow, with 4 matches done and a lead of 2-1 over the hosts, the Men in Blue have a lot to take pride in. 

Here we look at their performance through records, which are raining for us in England. Given the weather in the country, this should be considered poetic. 

1. With 3 victories, Virat Kohli is now the most successful Indian cricketer to lead India in England. He is also our most successful visiting skipper.

2. Jasprit Bumrah is now the fastest Indian pacer to scalp 100 Test wickets.

3. India's Test win at Oval was our first in 50 years.

4. To give you a perspective on how talented our bowling line-up is, here is this interesting fact on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

5. During the course of this series, Rohit Sharma became the 8th Indian cricketer to score 15,000 runs in international cricket.

6. Mohammad Siraj's 8/126 in the second Test is the best bowling figure for an Indian at Lord's.

7. India's Test victory at Lord's was its third-ever, the first two had a 28-year difference between them.

8. The Indian bowlers managed to dismiss English batsmen for a duck 7 times in the second Test. It's their joint-most in the format.

9. The second Test was also the first time both openers from England got out without scoring on home ground.

10. The historic 89-run partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami is India's highest for number 9 and number 10 player.

India is making cricket better.