The Indian team's tour of England is proving to be the best Test cricket we have seen in a while. Interestingly, the other contender in this department is also India, which is a testament to this side's resilience and talent. Anyhow, with 4 matches done and a lead of 2-1 over the hosts, the Men in Blue have a lot to take pride in.

Here we look at their performance through records, which are raining for us in England. Given the weather in the country, this should be considered poetic.

1. With 3 victories, Virat Kohli is now the most successful Indian cricketer to lead India in England. He is also our most successful visiting skipper.

Virat Kohli is #TeamIndia's most successful captain in overseas Tests, having guided the country to 15 victories on foreign soil.https://t.co/htrVYkX1rz — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) September 8, 2021

2. Jasprit Bumrah is now the fastest Indian pacer to scalp 100 Test wickets.

3. India's Test win at Oval was our first in 50 years.

And there it is! 50 years after winning at The Oval, their first victory in this country, India have done it again. A stirring come from behind triumph. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/QbFD4LVef4 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 6, 2021

4. To give you a perspective on how talented our bowling line-up is, here is this interesting fact on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are the only Indian players scoring two 50-plus scores and taking three or more wickets in a Test match since 1969. #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 6, 2021

5. During the course of this series, Rohit Sharma became the 8th Indian cricketer to score 15,000 runs in international cricket.

6. Mohammad Siraj's 8/126 in the second Test is the best bowling figure for an Indian at Lord's.

The banter between England fans and Mohammad Siraj 🤌🔥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Amcfl7OioI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 26, 2021

7. India's Test victory at Lord's was its third-ever, the first two had a 28-year difference between them.

India win a historic match by 151 runs and third victory at Lords

India lead series by 1-0. #ENGvsIND — sports sitare (@sports_sitare) August 16, 2021

8. The Indian bowlers managed to dismiss English batsmen for a duck 7 times in the second Test. It's their joint-most in the format.

Seven ducks by England's top 3 batsmen in this series. Only once before have England had 7 or more ducks by top 3 in a series - 8, in the 1903-04 Ashes. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 25, 2021

9. The second Test was also the first time both openers from England got out without scoring on home ground.

Today is the first time both England openers have got out for ducks in a home Test innings 😱https://t.co/YcwobXogVW | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/41Y1XnGQFu — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 16, 2021

10. The historic 89-run partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami is India's highest for number 9 and number 10 player.

Highest Test partnership for 9th wicket

by India at the Lord's:



Mohammed Shami & Jasprit Bumrah - 89*, 2021

Kapil Dev & Madan Lal - 66, 1982

GD Ramchand & SG Shinde - 54, 1952#Cricket #CricTracker — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) August 16, 2021

India is making cricket better.