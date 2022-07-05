Virender Sehwag has once again gotten into trouble for his words, as he called Virat Kohli a "chhamiya" as the former Indian captain was celebrating the fall of an important wicket with a dance.

This happened when Mohammed Siraj scalped the important wicket of Sam Billings who was posed to score big. Virat, along with the team, started celebrating as one would and did a little, harmless celebratory dance.

To this, Sehwag, who is deployed as a Hindi commentator for the series, said, "Chhamiya naach rahi hain wahan".

This kind of language has no place in cricket commentary and people soon pointed it out to him, expressing shock that he would actually say those words.

No matter how big a player Sehwag was, he doesn't deserve to sit in the commentary box. He has no respect for the game which he played for so long. https://t.co/hmkrw46iSg — Cricket Caravan with KKR🏏 (@CricCaravan) July 4, 2022

https://t.co/O3hHFAiISR



This is distasteful from such a legendary player.@virendersehwag Expect a descent commentary from him. @SonyLIV This shouldn't be tolerated. #removesehwag — Siddhesh Gagare (@Heisenberg_2107) July 4, 2022

Disgusting commentary by Sehwag.. We are tired of Sehwag PJ's in commentary... This is not Laughter Challenge.. #maafimangosehwag https://t.co/oyiTUfPyLP — Moto shah (@Motoshah2) July 4, 2022

Wtf

What's wrong with him. He is losing his respect due to commentary https://t.co/FC77CWqcDS — Swati (@Swatit_1) July 4, 2022

Even I noticed this, wtf was that commentary https://t.co/0aui0UYKCN — A (@youneverse) July 3, 2022

In fact, #RemoveSehwag soon started trending on Twitter as people are now demanding that he be sacked from his position as a commentator.

Sehwag has been notorious with his 'jokes' in the past as well and it's time some intervention is done because this is simply not acceptable. Professional cricket needs to be played and watched in a certain manner and when a commentator and a former player of his stature says things like these, it becomes a norm. And that is not good.