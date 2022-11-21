Actor Ranveer Singh attended the last Formula 1 race of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Ranveer’s excitement to witness the race was reflected in his voice and of course, the flashy colourful outfit that he wore there. Meanwhile, veteran Formula 1 racing driver-turned-journalist Martin Brundle spotted Ranveer there, however, he failed to recognise the actor.
And a video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter. No, not for Brundle’s failure to acknowledge Ranveer but how the actor handled the situation like a star.
The clip posted by a Twitter user, @GabbbarSingh, shows the Sky Sports journalist inviting Ranveer Singh to have a conversation and asking about how he is feeling to be at the racing event. “On top of the world… I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline,” the Padmaavat actor replied. Then came the question in discussion.
“I have momentarily forgotten who you are so can you tell me please?” the reporter asked. Without raising his eyebrows, Ranveer introduced himself saying, “I am a Bollywood actor sir, here from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer.”
The Twitter user wrote, “Who are you?” while adding a laughing emoticon.
Twitterati are impressed with Ranveer’s reply to the reporter:
Some netizens also slammed the Twitter user, who posted the clip, for laughing at Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer Singh! What a star. Great confidence and humility. And yeah! not everyone is supposed to know every celebrity around the world. It is totally okay.