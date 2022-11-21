Actor Ranveer Singh attended the last Formula 1 race of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Ranveer’s excitement to witness the race was reflected in his voice and of course, the flashy colourful outfit that he wore there. Meanwhile, veteran Formula 1 racing driver-turned-journalist Martin Brundle spotted Ranveer there, however, he failed to recognise the actor.

And a video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter. No, not for Brundle’s failure to acknowledge Ranveer but how the actor handled the situation like a star.

Image credits: Twitter

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @GabbbarSingh, shows the Sky Sports journalist inviting Ranveer Singh to have a conversation and asking about how he is feeling to be at the racing event. “On top of the world… I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline,” the Padmaavat actor replied. Then came the question in discussion.

“I have momentarily forgotten who you are so can you tell me please?” the reporter asked. Without raising his eyebrows, Ranveer introduced himself saying, “I am a Bollywood actor sir, here from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer.”

The Twitter user wrote, “Who are you?” while adding a laughing emoticon.

Watch the video here:

Twitterati are impressed with Ranveer’s reply to the reporter:

Some netizens also slammed the Twitter user, who posted the clip, for laughing at Ranveer Singh.

I think Ranveer Singh handled it well.. Wyo? https://t.co/jXUqSpzOGc — MissSunshine™ (@savvykapoor) November 21, 2022

Boy handled this with his left hand ❤️ https://t.co/QQ6UvKS3eQ — Abinesh (@curdriceboi) November 21, 2022

But he handled it very well without any ego!!!#RanveerSingh https://t.co/uYK6E903Y6 — ചിറയ്ക്കൽ ശ്രീഹരി 𓃵⚓ (@lalettanworld) November 21, 2022

Didn’t even hesitate to reply back, addressed the anchor as ‘sir’ and went on being his natural self. This is what security in life looks like. Another thing to admire about you @RanveerOfficial ❤️ https://t.co/psMjUBErRw — ❔ (@moanpaapdi) November 21, 2022

“I am Martin Brundle and I have momentarily forgotten who you are.” Ranveer — I am a Bollywood actor from Mumbai. I am an entertainer. (Zero f**** given and no offence taken) Well done @RanveerOfficial #RanveerSingh 🫡 https://t.co/vqgbhz4GY5 — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) November 21, 2022

Handled very well I guess 👏😂 https://t.co/VKSbpCvNxI — Vitamin Protein (@S7V7V7) November 21, 2022

Handle it well. There is nothing to laugh about. It's not necessary everyone should know who are they even if they are popular celebs https://t.co/cMSHlt2CmS — Tisha (@itstisha_7) November 21, 2022

Loved the way he handled it with a humble reply. Respect @RanveerOfficial . 💜✌🏼 https://t.co/zpvnpSCcBH — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) November 21, 2022

There is nothing wrong in not knowing to someone.

Even Messi/Ronaldo came to my father he can't able to realise them.

But the way Ranveer deals the matter is way too good.(From a non-liker of ranveer singh) https://t.co/qUEtG4h2mc — __VK&NTR Fan (@__Vk_NTR) November 21, 2022

Kuch funny nahi hai ismein..

He handled it very well and answer the question short and simple.. https://t.co/839fQrVDx3 — Hemant (@Hemantitachi) November 21, 2022

handled it really well like istg he can't be intimidated by such situations.. https://t.co/fKT4mWbDuw — ♡ (@__advaniiiii) November 21, 2022

This is not the first time that reporter asked celebrities who they were.

And I loved how spontaneously and confidently he answered https://t.co/3mJEDR0ZeB — Theju🌸 (@PinkCancerian) November 21, 2022

What's so funny in this? Not everyone is supposed to know every celeb 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/Zd6StOnpu1 — Aabha⭒ (@NotACelebrity07) November 21, 2022

Ranveer Singh! What a star. Great confidence and humility. And yeah! not everyone is supposed to know every celebrity around the world. It is totally okay.