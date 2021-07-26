Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the 49kg women's weightlifting event stands a chance to win the gold medal, according to reports.

Tokyo Olympics: Silver medallist Chanu stands chance to get medal upgrade#MirabaiChanuhttps://t.co/hdzV8sLg7Y — Business Standard (@bsindia) July 26, 2021

She could get a medal upgrade if Hou Zhizhi, the current gold medal winner fails the dope test she has been asked to stay in Tokyo for.

Gold winner Zhihui Hou asked to stay back in Japan for necessary formalitieshttps://t.co/UvXaUe0pYK — The Telegraph (@ttindia) July 26, 2021

Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/6dn9GPlA2e#OlympicGames #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/dxJqZpxlux — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 26, 2021

Though things are a bit unclear at the moment, and it would be wise to wait and see what happens.

Mirabai Chanu had lifted a total of 202 kgs, in snatch and clean and jerk categories combined. Meanwhile, Zhizhi had lifted a weight of 210 kgs.

This is a developing story and we will update it with new information as it pours in.