Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the 49kg women's weightlifting event stands a chance to win the gold medal, according to reports.

She could get a medal upgrade if Hou Zhizhi, the current gold medal winner fails the dope test she has been asked to stay in Tokyo for. 

Though things are a bit unclear at the moment, and it would be wise to wait and see what happens. 

Mirabai Chanu had lifted a total of 202 kgs, in snatch and clean and jerk categories combined. Meanwhile, Zhizhi had lifted a weight of 210 kgs. 

This is a developing story and we will update it with new information as it pours in.