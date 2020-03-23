The panic of a pandemic. The boredom of staying inside. The monotony of isolation.

We are going through a lot, and the last thing we want, is to re-live the traumas of the past.

Who'll tell that to Ricky Ponting, though.

The guy who won Australia the final of 2003 World Cup with his century, shared the picture of the bat he used that day, and it was a totally uneccesary flex honestly.

Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/meoBP6NJvg — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 23, 2020

On this date in 2003, Australia crashed India's hopes of winning the World Cup, after our side miraculously made it to the final.

We all know it would have hurt less if we had not.

Quater-final exit? Okay expected. Semi-final? Well done.

Final. FINAL. Now they must win.

They couldn't, making it the first true heartbreak for millions of Indians.

17 years on, we act like we got it together, but no one has really recovered.

And these reminders certainly don't help, Mr. Ponting.

No Indian can forget this bat — Tapan Joshi (@tapanjoshi28) March 23, 2020

Oh Punter I hated you so much that day, and every day, part of me still doesn't forgive you for 2003 final... but pure respect !!! — harish varanasi (@varanasiharish) March 23, 2020

Ricky ponting trolling Indians to pass time in quarantine 😭😭😭 — आर.एम (@runjhunmehrotra) March 23, 2020

So, this is what ruined the dreams of 1 bn people back then — Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) March 23, 2020

We know you are distancing yourself, and that's very nice, but please keep that bat back. We don't want to see it.



Unless you want to tell us if it in fact, had a spring inside.