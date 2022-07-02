Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made history on Friday as he smashed his fifth Test century in the final match of the series against England in Edgbaston. He achieved this milestone in the 89th delivery of his innings. Pant hit more than 50 runs in all the previous four Test matches of the series.

Pant broke the 17-year-old record of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the fastest century by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. Earlier, Dhoni had reached the milestone during a Test match against Pakistan in 2005 in which the former skipper hit the century in 93 deliveries, Hindustan Times reported. This was Pant's third Test century against England after 2021 and 2018, the report added.

Here's how Twitterati are reacting to it:

Pant is in a league of his own.

The most entertaining cricketer in the world, this is a special one. pic.twitter.com/PgGTjgxUd9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 1, 2022

Test Cricket Tandav. #RishabhPant is a sports artiste. Impossible not to marvel at him… pic.twitter.com/Ei1HsrBjuv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2022

On recent form, India's best test match batsman strokes his way to a very played 50. #RishabhPant — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2022

What a player. What a knock. While detractors always want to bring him down, Pant somehow conjures up magic in Test cricket. He’s given India a very realistic shot at winning this Game #INDvsENG #RishabhPant @RishabhPant17 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 1, 2022

Rahul Dravid celebrating on Pant's Hundred can bring smile on every cricket fan out there. ☺️



Absolute gold ❤️🧡#ENGvsIND #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/kxKA35N638 — Gaurav Jain (@gauravjain1603) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant will be the all format captain of India & we will dominate world cricket under him 🇮🇳#RishabhPant #CricketTwitter #IndvsEng #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/EyR6q2gmcy — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 1, 2022

This is what makes him different from others. Stupendous 💯 by #RishabhPant the fearless one 👏👏 #ENGvIND — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) July 1, 2022

The fist pump and exultant cry from Rahul Dravid from the balcony shows how much this Rishabh Pant means to him and his plans with this team!

What A Player! #ENGvIND #RishabhPant — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) July 1, 2022

Rishabh pant’s inning is again a gentle reminder 2 all d coaches who teaches cricket 2 young kids is dat if u find someone talented like him nd can play shots like he does,let him do dat nd encourage it rather dan trying 2 change his original game #INDvsENG #RishabhPant #feerless — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 1, 2022

#RishabhPant one handed six never ending love story 🥵🤙🏻🤌🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/DnajvoqWhh — ICON PSPK ™⚔️🦅 (@IconKittu) July 1, 2022

What a player, absolute match winner. Best that I’ve seen him bat #RishabhPant — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) July 1, 2022

You can't switch off the TV when @RishabhPant17 is batting. What a player !! #RishabhPant #INDvsENG — Ravi (@ravi_alterego) July 2, 2022

Rishabh Pant smashed 146 runs off 111 balls in India vs England match of the ongoing series. India has scored a total of 338 runs by 7 wickets and England is yet to bat. Well played, Pant.