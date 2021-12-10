The Rohit Sharma era has been long overdue. We are all aware of that. Despite the tremendous success of his predecessor Virat Kohli, Sharma was never once completely in the shadows. He held his own for a very long time, and the result is for everyone to see.

But the journey has had its ups and downs, as is evident from a decade-old tweet, where he expresses dejection over not being selected for the national cricket team for the World Cup, 2011.

Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 31, 2011

This was the historic second World Cup that India won and not being a part of the squad must have led to a personal disappointment.

How great it is them that he will now get to lead the squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will also be hosted in India like the ODI version of the tournament in 2011? Things have come full circle, haven't they?

This is how the internet reacted to his old tweet.

Congratulations @ImRo45 !! Your journey is inspiring. Hope you scale many new heights. https://t.co/6XAg5MV3Rx — Amith Bhat (@amith_bhat) December 10, 2021

Time and tide....

In life there would be successes and setbacks. Take it in your stride. https://t.co/oo5LLy5oBe — Barath Radhakrishnan (@r_barath) December 10, 2021

And now ur leading india this worldcup 💞💥 https://t.co/qsFaAUeBrg — likiththinks45 (@Likiththinks45) December 8, 2021

2011 World Cup, hosted by India

=> Not selected in the team



12 years later,

2023 World Cup, hosted by India

=> Captaining the team 🇮🇳#RohitSharma #2023WC https://t.co/WrKcOx6ZgM — Harry Manchanda ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 👨‍💻🇮🇳 🚀 (@HarmanManchanda) December 8, 2021

From Not being selected in Squad to Being declared Captain of the Indian cricket team for ODI and T20s...Life comes a full circle 😁

What does Capt. Ro teach you?...



"You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated"

Never give up! #Rohit #Captain https://t.co/hFMh2XARqr — Sona......🌺💰 (@MUMBaIndiansFan) December 8, 2021

10 Years of HARDWORK#ROHITSHARMA https://t.co/hKvSgBXP6V — Name Cannot be Blank ³𝓓𝓮𝓬𝓪𝓭𝓮𝓼𝓞𝓯𝓥𝓲𝓳𝓪𝔂 (@VLreload) December 8, 2021

From that day to this day

You are utilizing each and every moment perfectly HITMAN@ImRo45 You are Fabulous 🔥👏👏 https://t.co/UNMiHQCfwq — RajaTheKing👑 (@NTR_Fan_Raja) December 8, 2021

Wishing good luck to the new captain.