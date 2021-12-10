The Rohit Sharma era has been long overdue. We are all aware of that. Despite the tremendous success of his predecessor Virat Kohli, Sharma was never once completely in the shadows. He held his own for a very long time, and the result is for everyone to see.

But the journey has had its ups and downs, as is evident from a decade-old tweet, where he expresses dejection over not being selected for the national cricket team for the World Cup, 2011. 

This was the historic second World Cup that India won and not being a part of the squad must have led to a personal disappointment.

How great it is them that he will now get to lead the squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will also be hosted in India like the ODI version of the tournament in 2011? Things have come full circle, haven't they?

This is how the internet reacted to his old tweet.

Wishing good luck to the new captain.