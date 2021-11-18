Old tweets from cricketers could be a separate beat in itself. How did so many of them predict things years ago?
Like Rohit Sharma, who manifested his T20I captaincy in 2012. In a tweet that is now going viral, Rohit had written, "Touched down in Jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility".
Touched down in jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility :)— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 7, 2012
And we all know he captained the national side in Jaipur against New Zealand on the 17th. Even the dates are pretty close as he posted the tweet on November 7.
In 2012, he was referring to a Ranji match between Mumbai and Rajasthan, which was also his first as a captain of the team. Here's how people are reacting to this.
Tweet is exactly same and there is— Rakesh Dash (@rakeshdash_) November 17, 2021
similarities in number as well.
07/11/2012
17/11/2021
Time traveller @ImRo45 #INDvsNZ #India https://t.co/gsgqEwO4EI
Walking out as captain of 🇮🇳 at the same venue, nine years later 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 17, 2021
Life came full circle for RO 🔄#OneFamily @ImRo45 https://t.co/UMyzPEmqFj
Whoaa, what a coincidence 😆 https://t.co/KXocgQC50u— Indrajeet singh (@ImIndu07) November 17, 2021
9 years ago, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai for the first time in a Ranji Trophy match at Jaipur (against Rajasthan from 9th Nov 2012). Today, he will play his first game as permanent T20I captain at Jaipur again.— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) November 16, 2021
Rohit scored 79 in that match against Rajasthan 9 yrs back.#INDvNZ https://t.co/RUwFT5GG9d
9 year old tweet. https://t.co/f51ifhiyph— Santhosh TDP VIZAG (@Santhoshsuryad1) November 18, 2021
Lots to take pride in.