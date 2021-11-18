Old tweets from cricketers could be a separate beat in itself. How did so many of them predict things years ago?

Like Rohit Sharma, who manifested his T20I captaincy in 2012. In a tweet that is now going viral, Rohit had written, "Touched down in Jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility".

Touched down in jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility :) — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 7, 2012

And we all know he captained the national side in Jaipur against New Zealand on the 17th. Even the dates are pretty close as he posted the tweet on November 7.

In 2012, he was referring to a Ranji match between Mumbai and Rajasthan, which was also his first as a captain of the team. Here's how people are reacting to this.

Tweet is exactly same and there is

similarities in number as well.



07/11/2012

17/11/2021



Time traveller @ImRo45 #INDvsNZ #India https://t.co/gsgqEwO4EI — Rakesh Dash (@rakeshdash_) November 17, 2021

Life came full circle for RO 🔄#OneFamily @ImRo45 https://t.co/UMyzPEmqFj — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 17, 2021

9 years ago, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai for the first time in a Ranji Trophy match at Jaipur (against Rajasthan from 9th Nov 2012). Today, he will play his first game as permanent T20I captain at Jaipur again.



Rohit scored 79 in that match against Rajasthan 9 yrs back.#INDvNZ https://t.co/RUwFT5GG9d — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) November 16, 2021

Lots to take pride in.