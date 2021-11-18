Old tweets from cricketers could be a separate beat in itself. How did so many of them predict things years ago?

Like Rohit Sharma, who manifested his T20I captaincy in 2012. In a tweet that is now going viral, Rohit had written, "Touched down in Jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility".

And we all know he captained the national side in Jaipur against New Zealand on the 17th. Even the dates are pretty close as he posted the tweet on November 7.

In 2012, he was referring to a Ranji match between Mumbai and Rajasthan, which was also his first as a captain of the team. Here's how people are reacting to this.

Lots to take pride in.