It has been 20 days since India played and lost the World Cup final against Australia. In these 20 days, a lot has happened but the agony remains; and it hits you when you least expect it to. You see some meme, and old chat and the sadness of that evening comes rushing back. Now, if we as fans are feeling this way, it is safe to assume that the players are going through a lot themselves. This interview from Rohit Sharma is proof. He recently sat down with his IPL team, Mumbai Indians, to talk about the World Cup final and his emotions resonate with all India fans, everywhere.

He started with stating the obvious: that it has been incredibly difficult to move on from the loss. Speaking to the camera, Rohit noted:

I had no idea how to come back from this. The first few days, I didn’t know what to do. My family, my friends, they kept me going.

He then talked about the fact that the 50-over World Cup has always been important to him because he grew up on it. Well, this makes the whole thing even more heartbreaking.

Rohit also touched upon a much-important discussion that we must have: Indian team’s outstanding performance leading up to the final.

The 10 games we played (before the final), we did make mistakes, but those mistakes happen in every game you play. You can’t have the perfect game, you can have a near-perfect game, but not perfect.

The captain said that since he was getting sucked into thoughts of disappointment, he decided to step out with the family. Interestingly, everywhere he went, people would turn up and appreciate the team’s efforts. He expressed his appreciation for the fans in return.

How we wish things had panned out differently that evening! However, there is always solace in the fact that our team is one of the best in the world and they always give everything they have to bring a smile on our faces. You can watch the whole video here.