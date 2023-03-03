Football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been a point of contest between football fans for what feels like aeons now. The Ronaldo vs Messi debate is timeless and endless; it might never conclude. But fans are now wondering what if the two champs played the sport from the same team. What’d that be like?

A fanmade clip showing the two stars playing from the same team is viral on Twitter. Take a look.

Si Cristiano Ronaldo y Messi hubieran jugado juntos…pic.twitter.com/uJQvfO5xLL — Mario (@Mario___RM) March 1, 2023

The tweet translates to – ‘ If Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi had played together…‘

People are calling the clip a ‘GOAT edit.’ They want to see the duo playing from the same team at least once. Check out their reactions.

This edit is goated 😂 https://t.co/1cyQ71VfVM — Danny (@dannnyy2_) March 2, 2023

This editing is insane https://t.co/VaTNgAmbxc — Mugiwara 🅱️ristian (@DelcidRM7) March 2, 2023

Why did I think this was real 😂 https://t.co/nHUoIat9Sy — anointed (@__Tshepo) March 2, 2023

You can only dream https://t.co/4n8eV6tqO3 — Cheverno (@hoseaaesoh) March 2, 2023

i can only dream 😭 https://t.co/RP461MLgHe — carlos (@carlosbeworking) March 2, 2023

What a deadly partnership https://t.co/XCIwRkkynA — ris (@risazizuddin) March 2, 2023

Honestly, this would be nice to watch https://t.co/4ORwg2KKS7 — Justiin🧃 (@justinlovesbats) March 2, 2023

These two would have been destructive if they had played together. https://t.co/dyfIaQE4uG — Big Sheddy 🦅 (@coder_blvck) March 2, 2023

Is it possible for me to see them both in a same team one day, who knows… https://t.co/A4fpB45oyS — アール (@syntheticxstasy) March 2, 2023

I wish to see them together as a teammates one day. #Ronaldo #Messi https://t.co/7pSUOnweFK — Gopal kothari (@thegopalkothari) March 2, 2023

Lmao dude I got no words https://t.co/kT8pyTYg8K — Kevin Tzaj 🇬🇹 (@perkevz) March 2, 2023

I needa see them play together before u die https://t.co/UbmNUG1JIt — Cesar (@C3sar_Cr3spo_) March 2, 2023

Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr FC and Messi for Paris Saint-Germain. Do you wanna see the two legends team up?