Football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been a point of contest between football fans for what feels like aeons now. The Ronaldo vs Messi debate is timeless and endless; it might never conclude. But fans are now wondering what if the two champs played the sport from the same team. What’d that be like?
A fanmade clip showing the two stars playing from the same team is viral on Twitter. Take a look.
The tweet translates to – ‘If Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi had played together…‘
People are calling the clip a ‘GOAT edit.’ They want to see the duo playing from the same team at least once. Check out their reactions.
Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr FC and Messi for Paris Saint-Germain. Do you wanna see the two legends team up?
