Five and half years after his retirement, the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar once again took to the field, this time for the greater good. He, along with several other legendary cricketers played at the Bushfire Cricket Bash charity match.

This 46-year-old legend ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced! In the clip, he can be seen playing Australia's 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year, Ellyse Perry in the over and her former teammate Alex Blackwell.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, and Adam Gilchrist were a part of this 10-over side charity match between the teams, Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.

The southpaw club ! #legends , raised almost close to 8 million dollars for the bushfire relief fund ! 🙏 Thank you people it’s great to see the world uniting when we need each other ❤️👊🏽 @gilly381 @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/JZRfN25iDU — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 9, 2020

However, it was the chance to watch Sachin play once again had left fans on the internet in a frenzy.

Times change but the love for #God will never be changed.



This 13 second video carries almost 13 years of emotions. 🥺#BushfireCricketBash #bushfirebash #SachinTendulkar #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/d6Lqs1qY19 — Mumbai Indians TN FC 👑 (@MipaltanTN) February 9, 2020

Still head position ✅

Clear Confidence ✅

Middle of the bat ✅

Perfect timing ✅



It has been five and a half years. But still Sachin's cover drive is good as gold. His cover drive shows the Vintage @sachin_rt#BushfireCricketBash #bushfirebash #Sachin #God pic.twitter.com/XlazM1Gbd3 — Mumbai Indians TN FC 👑 (@MipaltanTN) February 9, 2020

Life Is Good Again 😍😍



Happiness is Sachin Tendulkar ❤#BushfireCricketBash #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/fuKEBBx6PK — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) February 9, 2020

Sachin playing with a Kookaburra bat in Australia. Nice. #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/waaffW6VKb — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 9, 2020

Sachin Vs Ellyse Perry:



Ball 1: Leg glance for FOUR.

Ball 2: Square of the wicket for TWO.

Ball 3: Down the leg side for ZERO.

Ball 4: Square Cut for ZERO.



To Sutherland:

Ball 5: Cover drive in 30-Yard Circle.

Ball 6: Straight drive.



Text - mufaddal vohra #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/RmsKuk3rYz — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) February 9, 2020

Legend Sachin Tendulkar walks out to Bat now after 5 and half years.#BushfireCricketBash #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/ZUaWG2QEM9 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) February 9, 2020

The event was a huge success as the Bushfire Bash raised more than USD 7.7 million for the people and area affected by the raging Australian fires.