Five and half years after his retirement, the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar once again took to the field, this time for the greater good. He, along with several other legendary cricketers played at the Bushfire Cricket Bash charity match. 

This 46-year-old legend ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced! In the clip, he can be seen playing Australia's 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year, Ellyse Perry in the over and her former teammate Alex Blackwell.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram, and Adam Gilchrist were a part of this 10-over side charity match between the teams, Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. 

However, it was the chance to watch Sachin play once again had left fans on the internet in a frenzy.

The event was a huge success as the Bushfire Bash raised more than USD 7.7 million for the people and area affected by the raging Australian fires.