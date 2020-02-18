As an Indian, there are very few things that compare to the joy of winning the World Cup, whether or not one is a cricket fan.

So when India achieved the feat for the second time in 2011, the entire nation joined in for the celebrations.

Indian cricket team after winning the world cup 2011
Source: India Today

Celebrations, which only increased because of the fact that Sachin Tendulkar was finally getting to lay his hands on the trophy. 

Everyone knew that in a lot of ways, India was playing the World Cup for Sachin and when the victory came, it was only fitting for the players to give him a lap around the stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar being given the victory lap after world cup 2011
Source: Circle of Cricket

That particular moment, etched in the memory of every Indian, just won Sachin the Laureus best sporting moment in 20 years trophy.

He was handed the trophy by tennis icon Boris Becker.

In his speech after getting the honour, Sachin noted that the World Cup final in Mumbai showed the power of sports.

It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates. And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me.

He also expressed his feelings after winning the World Cup.

It was the proudest moment of my life, holding that trophy which I chased for 22 years but I never lost hope. I was merely lifting that trophy on behalf of my countrymen.

Ultimately, Sachin thanked his fellow athletes for inspiring generations of kids across the world and said that the trophy he received belongs to every one and not just him.