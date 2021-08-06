In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today that Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will now be called The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Chand award.

The idea being that sports awards should be named after athletes and not politicians.

Many people rightly pointed out that by this logic stadiums should also be named after athletes (referring to the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Gujarat), but that's a larger discussion we will definitely have later.

What needs immediate attention is this.

Look, if the award is named after Major Dhyan Chand, we should at least be able to spot him in the posters circulated by the party spokesperson, right?

Right. But instead, his picture is pushed to the corner, and the majority of the space is given to the PM, something people have strongly reacted to.

I never seen him but I am sure this pic is not of him #dhyanchand #ThankYouModiJi https://t.co/d4La4BFku7 — Nick (@travel7soul) August 6, 2021

Look closely Major Dhyanchand grown his beard . https://t.co/nHTKie04cN — Armaan (@Mehboobp1) August 6, 2021

Such a high res and big photo of Dhyan Chand. #ThankYouModiJi https://t.co/utNSzDIqbd — STELLA (@BrownKhaleesi) August 6, 2021

But where is #MajorDhyanChand in this picture 🧐🧐 https://t.co/Vx1YihVRDh — Amit Singh (@theamitsingh179) August 6, 2021

Dhyan Chand then. Dhyan Chand now. pic.twitter.com/gDOKtesfgK — Ajay 🅺🅰🅿🅿🆂 (@ajkapps) August 6, 2021

This isn't the first time something like this has happened, is it?