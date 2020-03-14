If a report from Mumbai Mirror is anything to be believed, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar will not be commentating for India in any upcoming matches.

The report suggests that Manjrekar has been dropped from the commentary panel because the BCCI was not happy with his work.

A source close to the BCCI spoke to Mumbai Mirror on the topic, and said:

Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage it is not on top of our mind. But the fact is they are not happy with his work.

Manjrekar, who retired in 1996, has been an important part of India's commentary panel and has been behind the mic for many major events like the World Cups and other ICC tournaments.

His reputation, though, got slightly tarnished when he called Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' player during the World Cup 2019 and later made snarky remarks, question the credibility of much-loved commentator Harsha Bhogle.

He apologised for some of his comments, but it looks like that didn't work

Manjrekar has been excluded from the panel, amid coronavirus scare that has resulted in cancelling of South Africa's tour to India and postponement of the IPL.