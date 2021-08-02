The Indian women's hockey team made history on Monday by reaching the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic Games for the first time.

Despite the Australians' bombardment of strikes, the Indian defense remained impenetrable.

The outstanding Savita Punia is attributed for a large part of this brilliance. The Indian goalie was excellent as she blocked all nine shots she encountered.

Her stunning saves between the posts helped India maintain a 1-0 lead throughout the game, allowing them to defeat the powerful Australians.

On Twitter, netizens hail her giving her the title of "The Wall."

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell congratulates India's women's hockey team.



"Was a tough Hockey match, but your defence held out until the end. Savita Punia, the 'Great Wall of India' - could not be beaten! Best of luck in semi & grand finals," he tweets. pic.twitter.com/b6ImAMTW68 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

Nothing.. Just a pic of Savita Punia standing at the Indian Goal Post

She saved 9/9, including 8 penalty corners. The great wall of India. pic.twitter.com/WfswqDeVdo — Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia Retd (@Ptr6Vb) August 2, 2021

#hockeyindia remember the name... Arjun Awardee @savitahockey Savita punia... The great wall of india pic.twitter.com/w6pvsn8pit — Humble Satish (@HumbleSatish) August 2, 2021

Defended 7 penalties and several goals Like a BOSS Against world champion Australia..

Take a bow for SAVITA PUNIA the UNBREAKABLE Wall of INDIAN WOMEN'S HOCKEY 🙌🇮🇳💪#SAVITA_PUNIA#UNBREAKABLE pic.twitter.com/bBGZZK48TA — Aakash Vanii (@AAKASH_VANII) August 2, 2021

Well if PR Sreejesh was a Wall against #TeamGB , Savita Punia was the fortress that the #Aus women simply could not come close to breaching. Save after save after save after save #Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 2, 2021

Savita Punia ❤️🌾🌾🏑🏑



The Wall of India.



Farmers’ Daughter. Our pride 🌾🌾 https://t.co/NO7cPXTpyc — Desi Wollstonecraft (@serene_007) August 2, 2021

It was truly a Chak De India moment for the entire nation!