The Indian women's hockey team made history on Monday by reaching the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic Games for the first time.

Despite the Australians' bombardment of strikes, the Indian defense remained impenetrable.

The outstanding Savita Punia is attributed for a large part of this brilliance. The Indian goalie was excellent as she blocked all nine shots she encountered.

Her stunning saves between the posts helped India maintain a 1-0 lead throughout the game, allowing them to defeat the powerful Australians. 

On Twitter, netizens hail her giving her the title of "The Wall."

It was truly a Chak De India moment for the entire nation!