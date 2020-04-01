Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh got into a bit of 'trouble' last evening, after they posted tweets, urging people to contribute to Shahid Afridi's NGO in Pakistan.

Both of them shared videos of themselves on Twitter, supporting the cause undertaken by Afridi and his organisation.

This did not go well with people, who accused the two of supporting the neighbouring country when their own needs help.

However, there were some people who took the cricketers' side and said that humanity comes before nationality during these unprecedented times.

Yuvraj and Harbhajan haven't reacted on the matter yet.