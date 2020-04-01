Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh got into a bit of 'trouble' last evening, after they posted tweets, urging people to contribute to Shahid Afridi's NGO in Pakistan.

Both of them shared videos of themselves on Twitter, supporting the cause undertaken by Afridi and his organisation.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

This did not go well with people, who accused the two of supporting the neighbouring country when their own needs help.

It really hurts us !!

No problem in helping anybody In this hour of crisis but you need to learn from @SAfridiOfficial , how to serve your own country ... Do something for your own country ..you owes a debt to India 🇮🇳 jai hind !! — shiv sharma (@shivsharmaa) March 29, 2020

Shame on you — Minty Sharma🍹 (@MintOminty) March 31, 2020

In the times when exports have been banned, when resources are not enough for our own country people like @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh are asking us to donate to @SAfridiOfficial ?



Guess its time to cancel their names out of 'People who inspire List'#ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/xY8vUpipUE — Vagisha (@vagishasoni) March 31, 2020

Shame on you Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, people of India gave you Name, Fame & all, and you are requesting People to Donate for PAKISTAN, why not for INDIA???#ShameOnYuviBhajji Big Shame 😡 pic.twitter.com/YUDCE3OygU — Rajesh Dangi 🇮🇳 (@rajeshmodimodi) March 31, 2020

You people supporting this man instead of asking to donate to PM CARES fund..!!

Shame on you...😠😠@YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh #ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/We0C2zJ11H — Skanda K (@skandabhatk) March 31, 2020

Remember my word.. never make them your hero..

They are traitor only ....!#ShameOnYuviBhajji — शिवानी तिवारी 🇮🇳 (@ayodhya_wasi) March 31, 2020

Thank God these Both aren't in Indian Team now. 🙏🙏



Lost every respect. 😠#ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/4MXmEmpNHW — Shivam Kashyap 🇮🇳 (@Skshivamji) April 1, 2020

My favorite player were Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh but They aren't favorite player now.#ShameOnYuviBhajji pic.twitter.com/O38oc6dSae — Devesh Mudgal (@DeveshMudgal1) March 31, 2020

However, there were some people who took the cricketers' side and said that humanity comes before nationality during these unprecedented times.

Proud of you Yuvi Bhajji ❤️ And shame on everyone jo iss time bhi hindu Muslim, India Pakistan dekh rhe hai.... Be a good human being first @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh — DikshaYuvi ❤️ (@Diksha1030) March 31, 2020

Proud of You 🤗

Keep doing the help of needy people 😊 — wania.___.(stayHomeSavesLives) (@UmmeHan25505172) April 1, 2020

Humanity Comes first... What's the Porblem if He Dontes Money to Pakistan ..

Before Speaking #ShameOnYuviBhajji You Must Think about What he Har Done for Nation.. Played Finals with Cancer for Nation.. to Win.. #IStandWithYuvi pic.twitter.com/V3DiLIa0c9 — Mathan ( Harleen , Jemimah Fan ❤️ ) (@Mathanmahe777) April 1, 2020

Yes I am die hard fan of @YUVSTRONG12 . And I am proud to be his fan. Now I came to know he was donating to the people in Pakistan now I am more proud to be his fan. Because he understood the pain and helping others and not like others who believe in region#IStandWithYuvi — Ram pakalapati (@pakalapati_ram) April 1, 2020

Yuvraj and Harbhajan haven't reacted on the matter yet.