Legendary cricketer and former captain of the Australian cricket team Shane Warne has tragically passed away at the age of 52 after a suspected heart attack. 

Shane Warne
Source: DNA India

Warne’s management released a brief statement earlier today regarding the shocking incident and said: 

Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.

Warnie, as he was fondly called, was a part of some of the greatest Australian teams for 15 years and bagged 708 Test wickets, second only to Muttiah Muralidharan. He was also a member of Australia’s World Cup win in 1999, and five Ashes-winning sides between 1993 and 2003.

Fans all around the world have been mourning the loss of the greatest leg spinner that ever lived. 

Gone too soon, Warnie. Hope you keep winning and having as much fun up there as you did down here with the rest of us. 