Legendary cricketer and former captain of the Australian cricket team Shane Warne has tragically passed away at the age of 52 after a suspected heart attack.
Warne’s management released a brief statement earlier today regarding the shocking incident and said:
Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.
Warnie, as he was fondly called, was a part of some of the greatest Australian teams for 15 years and bagged 708 Test wickets, second only to Muttiah Muralidharan. He was also a member of Australia’s World Cup win in 1999, and five Ashes-winning sides between 1993 and 2003.
Fans all around the world have been mourning the loss of the greatest leg spinner that ever lived.
Leg spin is an art and Shane Warne was an artist - memories will stay forever.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 4, 2022
708 wickets in Test.
293 wickets in ODI.
World Cup winner, Ashes winner, IPL winner, the backbone of Australian dominance. Rest in peace, Warne. pic.twitter.com/Pk3h5gelD4
Absolutely devastated to hear that @ShaneWarne has died from a heart attack aged just 52.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2022
He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years.
Just gutting news.
RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company. pic.twitter.com/RCUGuTU4Gm
"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket"— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022
My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0
Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022
Sometimes it’s difficult to remember people who you idolize are human .— Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) March 4, 2022
It’s impossible to think they’ll leave us.
Such a young age with so much more to give to our game. This is a big loss to the cricketing world.
🕊 RIP Shane Warne🕊
Devastated & Gutted to hear about Shane Warne’s death. I was privileged to see him bowl, interview him & being presented his ICC World Cup 1999 signed shirt. An icon, the master of his trade- complete package. He was the best. A trendsetter. None will come after. pic.twitter.com/1eSinfmcHd— Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) March 4, 2022
Shane Warne 💔 pic.twitter.com/0mIyui0eCD— Dhaya Alagiri (@dhayaalagiri) March 4, 2022
Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022
Cannot believe it.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022
One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.
Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX
Simply can't believe we are writing this.— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 4, 2022
RIP Shane Warne, one of the game's best characters and finest bowlers.
Forever etched in Ashes history ✍️ pic.twitter.com/A2jOWPt6L5
Just seen that Shane Warne has passed away and it's stopped me in my tracks. Whether you are a cricket fan or not, the chances are you know of Shane Warne.— HLTCO (@HLTCO) March 4, 2022
RIP.
I don't even know what to say.— Rob Moody (@robelinda2) March 4, 2022
Shane Wane, RIP.
I am in absolute disbelief.
😭
Gone too soon, Warnie. Hope you keep winning and having as much fun up there as you did down here with the rest of us.