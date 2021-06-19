The internet is a great place for advice. Mainly cuz it's full of people wanting to give you some. Many times, those people really know their shit.


This, is not one of those times. 

Shane Warne
Source: Newstrack

So, here we were, minding our own business, as you do on the internet. When Shane Warne popped up on our timeline. Shane Warne's tweet seemed fine.

But one of the replies, was, well, it's better if you see it yourself.

I mean, the sheer audacity of the tweet. Almost like Tendulkar v Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup. Of course, we weren't the only ones to notice this.

And pretty soon, everyone was talking about it.

We can only dream of confidence levels like that.