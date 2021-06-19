The internet is a great place for advice. Mainly cuz it's full of people wanting to give you some. Many times, those people really know their shit.





This, is not one of those times.

So, here we were, minding our own business, as you do on the internet. When Shane Warne popped up on our timeline. Shane Warne's tweet seemed fine.

Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021

But one of the replies, was, well, it's better if you see it yourself.

I mean, the sheer audacity of the tweet. Almost like Tendulkar v Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup. Of course, we weren't the only ones to notice this.

Frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jHpacxg9CQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

And pretty soon, everyone was talking about it.

I am ONLY on Twitter for this 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/4tj1Flf0Lq — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 19, 2021

Yes, @ShaneWarne, tell us, do you understand how spin works? https://t.co/iAKlN8aEZh — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) June 19, 2021

Asking Shane Warne if he knows how spin works is peak Twitter 😂 https://t.co/pTOC2OxKLN — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 19, 2021

This is why I joined Twitter. To see someone ask Shane Warne if HE understands how spin works. https://t.co/ebk46MkDJ1 — sonali (@samtanisonali1) June 19, 2021

Shane Warne waiting for Macca to give him some coaching on spin bowling - pic.twitter.com/1zaq0WTL2w — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) June 19, 2021

Shane Warne is trending in India because of this👇🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qyrp7V2OVf — Khushi🌻 (@khushhay) June 19, 2021

Peak twitter.



Someone just asked the greatest spinner ever if he understands how spin works.



The only person who can tell Shane Warne about spin is Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/w7U2m20MXT — Parth MN (@parthpunter) June 19, 2021

Shane Warne checking if that guy asked that for real. pic.twitter.com/OWMTF00aP7 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) June 19, 2021

God, give me over confidence like him. #shanewarne pic.twitter.com/xfbU2qJpkN — Jyoti Prasad Nath জ্যোতি প্ৰসাদ নাথ (@xitoo27) June 19, 2021

We can only dream of confidence levels like that.