Cricketer Shivam Dube recently got married and shared the news on social media and since his wife, Anjum Khan, happens to be a Muslim, the post got subjected to hate and trolling which can only be described as disgusting

Here are some of the comments.

I see more religion than love MC. First change your name and give legal paper notice about it else we have to go legal. https://t.co/t8Cckz00rS — Surya (@SuryaUday87) July 18, 2021

Shame on you shivam dubey..hindu culture mar gaya hay kya https://t.co/oDOn9OzM3I — Mukesh (@MukeshRajakDH) July 18, 2021

Are you mad? We'll make sure that you don't get to play anything now. https://t.co/fMcohWuPn7 — Ishandev (@Ishandeva8) July 17, 2021

Love Jihad caught on camera 😡 Ghazwa-e-Hind 🤬😡 Hindus are in danger plz take action @Tejasvi_Surya @AskAnshul https://t.co/uDe6Un9tSk — Liberal (@iamchowkidhar) July 17, 2021

This one also become Jihade 👍 https://t.co/Caw8Fpak0t — जय श्रीराम 🚩🚩🕉️🕉️🕉️ (@Jogendraparid10) July 18, 2021

Congratulations and Have safe life just never be a Radical

Ho sake to baccho ka naam babar akbar aurbagzeb mat rakhna. https://t.co/9vqbKsXUFi — SAFFRONSarcastic🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@SAFFRONSarcast1) July 17, 2021

nikah is only for Muslim couples 🙄

then why Shivam is reading kalma and she's having simdoor on her forehead?🤔



what kind of marriage they're having? https://t.co/B4dariiOpH pic.twitter.com/WDc2ZUWpED — ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ (@tangoobravo) July 16, 2021

Bachcho ka religion kya hoga?

That's the question. https://t.co/CXjLQAlFuL — Ritu (@greenysoulin) July 17, 2021

🤲 congratulations md. Shivam ali hope your children will not follow your footsteps https://t.co/2EXmSfg3Uu — Gopal_patha 🇮🇳 (@thegreat_gogi) July 16, 2021

Thankfully, there were some people who also supported the cricketer amid the hate.

Why so much hatred in comments.

Disgusting https://t.co/52LsQkCBHj — Kenobi (@AnthKaal) July 18, 2021

So much unnecessary hatred in the comments here. That shows the current mentality of "majority" I suppose. Hardly see a congratulations comment and more of the religion stuff. https://t.co/wq5yKoUyFm — Y P (@imYash07) July 18, 2021

Number of hate comments on a marriage photo 😑 https://t.co/MNek18l73p — Muthu Kumar (@Muthu_Kumar07) July 18, 2021

The comments section oh my god 😔😔 When will this country change??? Shivam Dube marries Anjum Khan and for most of the people in the comments its indigestible. When we'll learn to live and let live? The amount of inherent Islamophobia in most people of our country is disgusting https://t.co/HALylcXcMq — Cricket Beyond Entertainment (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) July 17, 2021

Wish you both a happy married life.

Don't bother about the religious hate mongers having a go at you!



stay blessed! #ShivamDube https://t.co/1R7kJclcTk — KaKes KK🧢 (@kakeskkd) July 17, 2021

Can we leave people alone, please?