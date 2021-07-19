Cricketer Shivam Dube recently got married and shared the news on social media and since his wife, Anjum Khan, happens to be a Muslim, the post got subjected to hate and trolling which can only be described as disgusting
Here are some of the comments.
I see more religion than love MC. First change your name and give legal paper notice about it else we have to go legal. https://t.co/t8Cckz00rS— Surya (@SuryaUday87) July 18, 2021
Shame on you shivam dubey..hindu culture mar gaya hay kya https://t.co/oDOn9OzM3I— Mukesh (@MukeshRajakDH) July 18, 2021
Are you mad? We'll make sure that you don't get to play anything now. https://t.co/fMcohWuPn7— Ishandev (@Ishandeva8) July 17, 2021
Love Jihad caught on camera 😡 Ghazwa-e-Hind 🤬😡 Hindus are in danger plz take action @Tejasvi_Surya @AskAnshul https://t.co/uDe6Un9tSk— Liberal (@iamchowkidhar) July 17, 2021
This one also become Jihade 👍 https://t.co/Caw8Fpak0t— जय श्रीराम 🚩🚩🕉️🕉️🕉️ (@Jogendraparid10) July 18, 2021
Congratulations and Have safe life just never be a Radical— SAFFRONSarcastic🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@SAFFRONSarcast1) July 17, 2021
Ho sake to baccho ka naam babar akbar aurbagzeb mat rakhna. https://t.co/9vqbKsXUFi
Dube Dube Abdullah... #ShivamDube https://t.co/A3Q214jfay— Vikram Rao (@Dentist56383764) July 17, 2021
nikah is only for Muslim couples 🙄— ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ (@tangoobravo) July 16, 2021
then why Shivam is reading kalma and she's having simdoor on her forehead?🤔
what kind of marriage they're having? https://t.co/B4dariiOpH pic.twitter.com/WDc2ZUWpED
Bachcho ka religion kya hoga?— Ritu (@greenysoulin) July 17, 2021
That's the question. https://t.co/CXjLQAlFuL
Thankfully, there were some people who also supported the cricketer amid the hate.
Why so much hatred in comments.— Kenobi (@AnthKaal) July 18, 2021
Disgusting https://t.co/52LsQkCBHj
So much unnecessary hatred in the comments here. That shows the current mentality of "majority" I suppose. Hardly see a congratulations comment and more of the religion stuff. https://t.co/wq5yKoUyFm— Y P (@imYash07) July 18, 2021
Wish you both a happy married life.— KaKes KK🧢 (@kakeskkd) July 17, 2021
Don't bother about the religious hate mongers having a go at you!
stay blessed! #ShivamDube https://t.co/1R7kJclcTk
Can we leave people alone, please?