Six-time world champion, boxer Mary Kom has been shortlisted to represent India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She defeated Nikhat Zareen in a split verdict trial bout to make the Indian team for next year's Olympic qualifiers, Asia-Oceania to be held from Feb 3-14, 2020 in Wuhan, China.

Indian Squad for Women’s Boxing Final Trial Update- 51kg.@MangteC defeated @nikhat_zareen in split decision and is selected for the Indian teamfor the Olympic Qualifiers, Asia -Oceania from Feb 3-14, 2020 in Wuhan, China.#PunchMeinHaiDum #OlympicQualifiers#boxing pic.twitter.com/AL5rthBrCR — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) December 28, 2019

She won 9-1 in the finals of the ongoing Women's Boxing Olympic trial in the 51 kg category. Sakshi Chaudhary won in the 57 kg category, Simranjit Kaur in the 60 kg category, Lovlina Borgohai in the 69 kg category and Pooja Rani in the 75 kg category.