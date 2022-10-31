Cricketers, celebrities and people in the entertainment industry choose to share some parts of their personal life with their fans. Sharing some bits and pieces of their personal life might be a part of their KRA, but that doesn’t give people the right to invade their privacy. It has been an age-old argument, which again sees the light of day because of a video posted by an anonymous person, which Virat Kohli shared.

In the video, a person recorded Kohli’s hotel room and posted it on the internet. They might have done it to show the fans how Kohli lives the hotel life but what it really was, was his breach of privacy.

Kohli wasn’t happy with this invasion of privacy and uploaded this video with the caption – “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

People agreed with Virat’s instance and came forward in support

People need to understand where to draw the line, and as Virat Kohli said, shouldn’t treat celebrities as a commodity for entertainment.