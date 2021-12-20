Sourav Ganguly was recently asked what gives him stress in life, and his answer was, "There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress". As a 'joke', but then who knows at this point honestly?!

Now, it was offensive to make the statement in the first place, but to top that, a page dedicated to cricket news, shared the quote on Twitter, asking people who "agrees with Dada?".

Basically, casually asking who agrees with blatant sexism because this is all so funny. Anyway, people were quick to call it out and here are some of the reactions. 

Ugh!