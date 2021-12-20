Sourav Ganguly was recently asked what gives him stress in life, and his answer was, "There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress". As a 'joke', but then who knows at this point honestly?!

Now, it was offensive to make the statement in the first place, but to top that, a page dedicated to cricket news, shared the quote on Twitter, asking people who "agrees with Dada?".

Who agrees with Dada? 😅 pic.twitter.com/KAL49bd0AB — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) December 19, 2021

Basically, casually asking who agrees with blatant sexism because this is all so funny. Anyway, people were quick to call it out and here are some of the reactions.

Men still laugh at these?🤮 https://t.co/JZnZGWPkyX — Parvathi Bindu Benu (@ParBen24) December 20, 2021

take your time to delete this. meanwhile you deserve the choice words coming your way. https://t.co/pxjXX0XltZ — Michael🎄🌟 (@2michael_peters) December 20, 2021

None. But a man like him will definitely give stress https://t.co/A0CnofxKlL — Subhaprakash SB l ଶୁଭ🤚 (@sbsubhaprakash) December 20, 2021

No one calling out this sexist behaviour? No? Okay https://t.co/TEGwBAs7lC — Nandakishore K (@nandakishorek) December 20, 2021

So circle of cricket is just a group of desi uncles sitting in a circle while on their "morning walk"? — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) December 20, 2021

Why is this sexist joke a “cricket update”? — Sibin (@sibinmohan) December 19, 2021

Ugh!