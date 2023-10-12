The most prestigious tournament in the cricketing universe, the ICC World Cup, is currently underway for men’s cricket teams. As the host country and the nation which boasts of most cricket fans, our excitement is already over the rooftop as we root for India to collect the World Cup trophy for the third time. After two very successful matches, team India is set to go up against Pakistan in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

And now, as if to add fuel to the fire among his Indian fans, Darren Jason Watkins Jr. popularly known by his streaming handle as IShowSpeed or as Speed, has landed in India and has been seen walking around sporting his favourite (Vyrat) Virat Kohli’s jersey and playing cricket on the streets of Mumbai.

In one clip, he’s actually seen pointing to the Indian currency note while streaming and asking the live chat if Mahatma Gandhi was Virat Kohli’s grandfather:

In another clip, he’s seen dancing on Daler Mehendi’s Tunak Tunak Tun and expecting strangers to groove with him:

He’s also getting massaged while vibing to his favourite song:

Now, it’s not that we need an external source to be excited for the World Cup, but for those Indian fans who’ve diligently followed his uncanny urge to scream ‘Vyrat’ Kohli on anything Indian and are familiar with his tryst with Daler Mehendi’s Tunak Tunak Tun, this is hilarious, wild, and a pure marketing genius.

If Speed happens to attend IND vs PAK on Saturday, we’re in for quite a lot of madness in the upcoming days.