The most prestigious tournament in the cricketing universe, the ICC World Cup, is currently underway for men’s cricket teams. As the host country and the nation which boasts of most cricket fans, our excitement is already over the rooftop as we root for India to collect the World Cup trophy for the third time. After two very successful matches, team India is set to go up against Pakistan in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

And now, as if to add fuel to the fire among his Indian fans, Darren Jason Watkins Jr. popularly known by his streaming handle as IShowSpeed or as Speed, has landed in India and has been seen walking around sporting his favourite (Vyrat) Virat Kohli’s jersey and playing cricket on the streets of Mumbai.

IShowSpeed out here playing cricket in India with a Virat Kohli Jersey on 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Asqso1r2t — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) October 12, 2023

In one clip, he’s actually seen pointing to the Indian currency note while streaming and asking the live chat if Mahatma Gandhi was Virat Kohli’s grandfather:

Speed going bonkers in India

Calls Mahatma Gandhi as Virat Kohli’s Grandfather #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvsPAK

pic.twitter.com/70Erltvtf9 — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) October 12, 2023

In another clip, he’s seen dancing on Daler Mehendi’s Tunak Tunak Tun and expecting strangers to groove with him:

🚨| WATCH: Only Speed can walk around Mumbai blasting Tunak Tunak Tun on a speaker 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oqvzwI6sWn — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) October 12, 2023

He’s also getting massaged while vibing to his favourite song:

Now, it’s not that we need an external source to be excited for the World Cup, but for those Indian fans who’ve diligently followed his uncanny urge to scream ‘Vyrat’ Kohli on anything Indian and are familiar with his tryst with Daler Mehendi’s Tunak Tunak Tun, this is hilarious, wild, and a pure marketing genius.

one thing about this guy whether it’s intentional or not, he knows how to get that global audience. He knows exactly what he’s doing by tapping into other countries interests. Kudos https://t.co/4ONtNOtFpI — Sven (@svenhegde) October 12, 2023

THIS GUY IS WELL & TRULY LIVING LIFE



ACTS LIKE A MANIAC ROAMING THE WORLD EVERYWHERE HE GO , FUCKING LEGEND https://t.co/nG8GIS9SJu — Pratham Shrivastava (@Pratham_fcb) October 12, 2023

Speed after missing the ball – " I'm playing like Babar Azam" 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bM9TTYoc7Y — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) October 12, 2023

how he suddenly in india 😆 https://t.co/IYXA1DAVbp — Razif Othman (@rajifusama) October 12, 2023

Speed Made everyone bark in Mumbai 😆😭https://t.co/7alpOXmKb8 — 😎 (@_RPR1) October 12, 2023

Man thought that the people would start dancing like in Bollywood movies 😂 https://t.co/cmFZehudVz — Aadhil Siddhique (@AadhilSiddhique) October 12, 2023

I used to hate him few years back now I kinda like his content lmao https://t.co/SMnATBkv0C — No (@DV7LLA) October 12, 2023

Speed roaming around in dhoti and barking 😭😭😭 — shams (@shaambhaviiii) October 12, 2023

For all those who don't know, he barks like that quite regularly so don't worry😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/DIDnyKTJcS — Rahul⚡ (@TheBiggBossDude) October 12, 2023

If Speed happens to attend IND vs PAK on Saturday, we’re in for quite a lot of madness in the upcoming days.