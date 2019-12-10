I read somewhere once, that 'sports is life in constricted environment'. No wonder, then, that the defeats on the field hurt so much and victories bring so much joy.

No wonder, that saying it's just a game doesn't help.

As we approach the end of this decade, here are some moments from various Indian sports, both happy and sad - that drove the entire nation to tears. Keep the tissues handy for this one.

1. Teary-eyed MS Dhoni leaving the field after getting dismissed in his last World Cup game for India.

MS Dhoni crying after getting dismissed in World Cup 2019
2. The Indian cricket team carrying Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders for the victory lap after World Cup victory in 2011.

Indian cricket team carrying Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders
3. Yuvraj Singh collapsing on the ground, overwhelmed with the joy of winning the World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh collapsing on the ground after World cup 2011
4. Hima Das crying while singing the national anthem after winning India its first ever gold at a global track event.

Hima Das crying
5. Sunil Chhetri thanking people who had braved heavy rains to watch India play after the captain's plea. 

Sunil Chhetri thanking the crowd
6. Dipa Karmakar losing out on an Olympic medal by a narrow 0.15-point margin.

Dipa Karmakar losing out on an Olympic medal
7. Shattered Indian women's cricket team after losing the World Cup final to England by 9 runs.

Indian women's cricket team after losing the World Cup final
8. Indian men's hockey team dejected after losing the chance to reach the World Cup semi-final after 43 years.

Indian men's hockey team sad
9. Virat Kohli bowing down to Sachin Tendulkar in a gesture of respect towards his idol.

Virat Kohli bowing down to Sachin Tendulkar
10. Devendra Jhajharia overcome with emotions after winning his second Paralympics gold.

Devendra Jhajharia winning his second Paralympics gold
11. PV Sindhu beaming with joy after becoming the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic silver.

PV Sindhu holding national flag
12. Sachin Tendulkar touching the cricket field one last time as a player.

Sachin Tendulkar touching the cricket field one last time
13. Deepika Kumari breaking down after elimination of archery team from Asian Games 2018.

arecher Deepika Kumari breaking down in tears
14. Swapna Burman, the girl with 6 toes on both feet, winning the India its first Heptathlon gold at the Asian Games.

Swapna Burman won India its first Heptathlon gold
15. Indian and Australian cricket teams paying tribute to Phil Hughes after his sudden and sad demise.

A tribute to phil hughes
It was a decade full of ups and downs - that made us feel a thousand  feelings.