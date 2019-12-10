I read somewhere once, that 'sports is life in constricted environment'. No wonder, then, that the defeats on the field hurt so much and victories bring so much joy.

No wonder, that saying it's just a game doesn't help.

As we approach the end of this decade, here are some moments from various Indian sports, both happy and sad - that drove the entire nation to tears. Keep the tissues handy for this one.

1. Teary-eyed MS Dhoni leaving the field after getting dismissed in his last World Cup game for India.

2. The Indian cricket team carrying Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders for the victory lap after World Cup victory in 2011.

3. Yuvraj Singh collapsing on the ground, overwhelmed with the joy of winning the World Cup.

4. Hima Das crying while singing the national anthem after winning India its first ever gold at a global track event.

5. Sunil Chhetri thanking people who had braved heavy rains to watch India play after the captain's plea.

6. Dipa Karmakar losing out on an Olympic medal by a narrow 0.15-point margin.

7. Shattered Indian women's cricket team after losing the World Cup final to England by 9 runs.

8. Indian men's hockey team dejected after losing the chance to reach the World Cup semi-final after 43 years.

9. Virat Kohli bowing down to Sachin Tendulkar in a gesture of respect towards his idol.

10. Devendra Jhajharia overcome with emotions after winning his second Paralympics gold.

11. PV Sindhu beaming with joy after becoming the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic silver.

12. Sachin Tendulkar touching the cricket field one last time as a player.

13. Deepika Kumari breaking down after elimination of archery team from Asian Games 2018.

14. Swapna Burman, the girl with 6 toes on both feet, winning the India its first Heptathlon gold at the Asian Games.

15. Indian and Australian cricket teams paying tribute to Phil Hughes after his sudden and sad demise.

It was a decade full of ups and downs - that made us feel a thousand feelings.