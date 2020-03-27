The New Indian Express recently quoted a sports fan as saying, "Whenever I am not FIFA-ing, I have started going to my balcony to think about life... is it all worth without live sport?".

Everyone who is passionate about sports is feeling the same emotions more or less. You try and distract yourself, watch movies and stuff, but nothing comes even remotely close to the thrill of watching matches live.

I don't think we're going to get any cricket this summer. With no live sport this isolation is nearly impossible. Just shows how important sport is in our lives. — abid chohan (@abid56chohan) March 25, 2020

Current mood re isolation, viruses & the dearth of live sports pic.twitter.com/KRM9ovGWfp — Perry Segal - Charon (@CharonShield) March 22, 2020

Now, we cannot really help you with that, but we have listed a few things you can watch, which will keep the sports buff in you busy and entertained for a few days.

1. Old cricket matches from the archives of the ICC.

Keeping in mind the fact that there is no live cricket happening, and chances are that it won't, for some time - the International Cricket Council has decided to release full footage of matches and other stuff. Tell me now, if this isn't a treat.

Time to relive some of the greatest cricketing moments of the last 45 years.



Which match are you most looking forward to?https://t.co/SlQvdgq2Zt — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2020

2. Football classics on FIFA's YouTube channel.

Very much on the same lines, FIFA has decided to release videos of at least 30 World Cup matches on its YouTube channel. And which match gets premiered, will depend on the votes by the viewers. Two matches have already been uploaded on FIFA's YouTube channel, and you can catch them there here.

Miss football? We’re here to help 🤗



Introducing #WorldCupAtHome 🏆



For the next 6⃣ weeks, we’ll bring you some iconic @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAWWC games 🎉



YOU decide which ones to watch 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/eHuwAwISOU — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 19, 2020

3. Compilation videos released by international football clubs.

Of course there are tons of them already on the internet and chances are you have seen most. But the clubs are now releasing special content for the viewers. For instance, Barcelona just uploaded a video titled - TOP ASSISTS: Leo Messi's best assists compilation.

4. The Test on Amazon Prime

Yes, it's PR. Yes, the narrative is one-sided. But once you accept these things, The Test will be a very entertaining watch. It has been brilliantly made and even though it's longish, it's worth your time.

I've reviewed Amazon's new documentary series 'The Test' for @MM_newsonline.



It's a fascinating look behind the scenes of top-level sport and captures the uniqueness of test cricket.



A great way to kill 8 hours of self-isolation.https://t.co/z5GHTIt9lf pic.twitter.com/g5XEIg2OPx — Dan Haygarth (@DanHaygarth1) March 25, 2020

5. Free documentaries on YouTube.

Honestly, there is quite some brilliant content out there which you don't have to spend a penny for. There's Jurgen Klopp's Journey To The Kop, Rocky & Wrighty: From Brockley to the Big Time, Football's Greatest - Johan Cruyff - Documentary and many more. These are all not very long and very good way to get nostalgic and learn more.

6. Greatest tennis matches in the modern history of the game on YouTube.

Grand Slams like Wimbledon and Australian Open have dedicated accounts where they upload full matches that you can revisit at peace, now that you have time. Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal 2007 Wimbledon Final, Serena Williams vs Venus Williams 2001 US Open Final and now that we have a hell lot of time, The Longest Match between John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut (which is 11 hours long).

7. Breakfast with Champions.

It has 6 seasons with 7-8 episodes on an average. You're pretty much sorted for a few days as you listen to legends of the game telling team secrets, inside jokes and everything in between.

Of course there is a lot more on the internet and there are many other sports which we couldn't cover here. But this should be a good start, in any case.