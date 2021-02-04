The Abu Dhabi T20 League is turning out to be quite the spectacle. Recently, the video of a player from team Abu Dhabi went viral as he conceded a boundary because, well, he was changing his shirt (trust me, you have to see it to believe it).

Just when you think you've seen it all pic.twitter.com/mjveCV5cvX — David T (@SportingTrade) February 1, 2021

And now, we have Kevin Koththigoda, a right-arm leg spinner, making ripples on Twitter with his bizarre action.

The Sri Lankan's action actually defines bizarre as he stretches in arms in the opposite directions. Take a look, here.

Not long now till we see some more of this magnificence in the T10 ... pic.twitter.com/9EmOBFuNOW — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) February 2, 2021

Obviously, the batsman, Tom Baton from England, couldn't believe his eyes. Nor could the commentators and people on Twitter.

Kevin Koththigoda has the most unusual action. No wonder Banton was flummoxed #AbuDhabiT10 — Thilak Ramamurthy (@Thilak_Rama) February 2, 2021

Sri Lanka has had a history of bowlers with unusual actions. Kevin Koththigoda is a new example. #T10League #QALvMA #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/bXxZlc4BJQ — Biraj Lahkar (@birajlahkar) February 2, 2021

Sky shouldn’t be allowed to show it, gives everyone hope of making it 🤣 — Toby Burrows (@Toby_Burrows18) February 2, 2021

I hope his okay. But that did make me chuckle — Christopher Cummings (@brummingham) February 2, 2021

🤣🤣 unreal folded like a deck chair — Ricky Farish (@farishnufc) February 2, 2021

Little wonder he can’t stay on his feet if that’s how he bowls. — Tim Chambers (@timchambers321) February 2, 2021

To top it all, Koththigoda fell on his face during his first over in the league and is now injured.

Kevin Koththigoda’s return might have only been brief, sadly. Carried off after his knee buckled on both the last two balls of his first over https://t.co/SoLyBOajl8 — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) February 2, 2021

Just when you think things can't weirder, they do.