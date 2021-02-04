The Abu Dhabi T20 League is turning out to be quite the spectacle. Recently, the video of a player from team Abu Dhabi went viral as he conceded a boundary because, well, he was changing his shirt (trust me, you have to see it to believe it).

And now, we have Kevin Koththigoda, a right-arm leg spinner, making ripples on Twitter with his bizarre action. 

The Sri Lankan's action actually defines bizarre as he stretches in arms in the opposite directions. Take a look, here.

Obviously, the batsman, Tom Baton from England, couldn't believe his eyes. Nor could the commentators and people on Twitter. 

To top it all, Koththigoda fell on his face during his first over in the league and is now injured. 

Just when you think things can't weirder, they do.