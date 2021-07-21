After being criticised for his reactions in the dressing room as India snatched an unlikely victory, Sri Lankan coach Mickey Arthur has made a statement saying that he was actually having 'a very good debate' with captain Dasun Shanaka. 

Mind you, Arthur had been severely criticised for his animated debate with the captain, which was broadcast on LIVE TV. 

However, Arthur's statement on Twitter also garnered a lot of varied reactions from fans all over the world. 

Earlier, India had stumbled their way to 193/7. But this was before Deepak Chahar came to the rescue with an unbeaten 69 to lead India to a three-wicket series-clinching victory. 