After being criticised for his reactions in the dressing room as India snatched an unlikely victory, Sri Lankan coach Mickey Arthur has made a statement saying that he was actually having 'a very good debate' with captain Dasun Shanaka.

Russ we win together and lose together but we learn all the time!Dasun and myself are growing a team and we both were very frustrated we did not get over the line!It was actually a very good debate,no need to make mischief out of it! — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) July 20, 2021

Mind you, Arthur had been severely criticised for his animated debate with the captain, which was broadcast on LIVE TV.

The boys gave their best. They lacked experience which is expected of a young team with a young captain. Coach should have done more rather than shout on field. You can't have a coach give up on his own team. His reaction says it all. Win or loose its your team @Mickeyarthurcr1 — Jathu T (@jathu_thi) July 20, 2021

Yes. But no shame in losing like this. Should have won it. But I think this team underChanaka fought well. With more experience this team will start winning.Fully agree that Arthur should not have started a conversation on the field especially when chanaka was upset with the loss — Anura de Alwis (@AlwisAnura) July 21, 2021

However, Arthur's statement on Twitter also garnered a lot of varied reactions from fans all over the world.

@Mickeyarthurcr1 can understand your frustration over what happen. Results would have different if you coach any other team. Anyways good luck with ur coaching #INDvsSL https://t.co/7cQ8iYc9t2 — Melbourne Gonsalves (@MelbourneGonsa1) July 21, 2021

Optics did not look good at all, Mickey you have coached other teams but never seen you behave like this before. Dressing room is the place no matter how good the debate 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Bmsmf6KShu — Battleground-K (@battleground_k) July 21, 2021

Earlier, India had stumbled their way to 193/7. But this was before Deepak Chahar came to the rescue with an unbeaten 69 to lead India to a three-wicket series-clinching victory.