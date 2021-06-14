Stealing a set off Novak Djokovic on any given day would be a big accomplishment. Then stealing two sets, consecutively, in a Grand Slam final, at the age of 22, is a totally different ball game altogether. Literally.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has a lot to take pride in, after yesterday's French Open final. It's a fact everyone knows.

What many don't know are the circumstances he was playing under. Moments before the match started, Tsitsipas learned that his grandmother had passed away.

In an Instagram post shared after the final, he wrote:

5 minutes before entering the court my very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life. A wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can't be compared to any other human being that I have ever met.

Further sharing her contribution to his life.

It's important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream. I would like to say that regardless of the day, circumstance or situation, this is entirely dedicated to her, and only her. Thank you for raising my father. Without him, this wouldn't have been possible.

Soon enough, love started flowing in for the Greek tennis star, who gave his all on the court on a very difficult day.

Tsitsipas grandmother passed away just before the match. He wanted to win it for her. I feel so bad for him now😥 pic.twitter.com/inJgwZ18Lq — Demz ʤ (@DemzTheBavarian) June 14, 2021

Per his Instagram, Stefanos Tsitsipas reports his grandmother passed away 5 minutes before he took to the court to face Novak Djokovic in the #RolandGarros final.



What a rollercoaster of a day. Feel for him. There’s more to life than tennis, and today is an example of that fact. — Steve (@Ace_Previews) June 13, 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas' grandmother, Stavroula was blind for the last 5 years of her life & had never been able to watch her grandson play.



Her biggest joy was when Tsitsipas would call her, so she could hear his voice after major victories at Slams and Masters events.@VFebbo96 pic.twitter.com/vd4hkFjQJ2 — Kevin Pollard (@football_roos) June 14, 2021

Oh that's so sad..I feel for him. 😔 He wrote some beautiful words about his dear grandmother. May she rest in peace..🙏🙏 #Tsitsipas — FrancesG 🇨🇦🇬🇷 (@francesgreek1) June 14, 2021

My heart truly goes out to Stefanos and the Tsitsipas family. I know his grandmother would’ve been so proud of him, and his resilience. Those that are being disrespectful and rude? Shame on you. — Sophie.jg (@nadalerer) June 14, 2021

This was Tsitsipas' best performance in a Grand Slam as this was the first time he reached the final at any of the 4 tournaments.

He did so by winning against Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. Meanwhile, Djokovic booked the ticket for the final by defeating 13-time winner and the defending champion Rafael Nadal, in a match that will be remembered for ages.

Tsitsipas has come a long way in his career already, and we know things are only going to get better from here. He is a good one, he will go far.