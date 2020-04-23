While under lockdown, it is highly important that all of us find ways to stay busy. So people cook, some watch TV, but if you are from Campus Univers Cascades in France, you do stunts!

That's right. According to Deadline, this French school for stunt performers has put together a mashup video of several professionals choreographing fight sequences from' the 'safety' of their homes as a part of their CUCchallenge.

See, how the word safety was put in quotes there? Yeah, that's because none of you should try this at home.

They get punched, kicked, thrown only to retaliate on camera and play it forward for the next performer and then repeat the process.

You can watch the video here:

Of course, you get bonus points for using toilet paper and sanitizers. Also, watch the video with volume on. Nothing, and I mean, nothing beats the sound effects.

Even Twitter seems to be havin fun with the video.

“He killed three men in a bar with a toddler.” John Wick 4 — Khalid Nigh (@Eternal0Star) April 22, 2020

“He killed three men in a bar with a toddler.” John Wick 4 — Khalid Nigh (@Eternal0Star) April 22, 2020

I'm still laughing at the dude who got the cucumber slices knocked off his face. — Barnyard Giggler (@BarnyardGigglr) April 22, 2020

I love the stupidity and genius being generated at this weird time 👍🏻😂 — Eddie Baker (@supertedbaker) April 22, 2020

That one using disinfectant before hitting ... 😂😂😂 — Dana (@DanaNLarsen) April 22, 2020

Props to the hand sanitizer in the middle and the kid towards the end 😂 — Amy Aniobi (@janiobi) April 22, 2020

I honestly can't remember the last time, I actually enjoyed a video like this so much!