Sports have rules, and that can sometimes make it seem mechanical to many. But it is all hearts, if you just gave it a chance. A recent gesture by Sunil Chhetri during a football match for the Intercontinental Cup was proof of it. The Blue Tigers won the match, and that’s big, but there’s more to it.
The Indian team qualified for the finals after their 1-0 win over Vanuatu at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. And this was a result of a beautiful goal at the 81st minute of the match by Sunil Chhetri. It was like a moment out of Ted Lasso, and that says everything about it. So when a goal as important is scored at the last moment, it’s almost climactic.
Following the moment, we all expected a celebration on the field, but Chhetri had something even better planned. He celebrated the goal by also announcing his wife’s pregnancy, and put the ball inside his jersey. It was not only sweet to look at, but a celebration both on and off field – of the footballer’s life on and off field.
“Me and my wife are expecting a baby, I would like to share this with the whole world.”Sunil Chhetri, in a post-match interview
The internet finds it wholesome.
Watch it here:
Again, this is like a Ted Lasso episode, but the fact that it was real yet perfect, makes it even better.