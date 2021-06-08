Last night, India played a joint-qualifying match against Bangladesh for 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

And it was the captain who came through.

Sunil Chhetri scored two goals at 79' and 90+2', and didn't just help India secure its first-ever win at the WC qualifiers in 6 years, but also made a prolific record in the process.

🤩 He’s now got more than Messi! Sunil Chhetri’s double earns the Blue Tigers a 2-0 win in #WCQ and moves him on to 74 international goals – above Lionel Messi and one off entering world football’s all-time top 10 🧗‍♂️@chetrisunil11 | @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/sCCd6BgS9H — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 7, 2021

He now has the second-highest number of international goals, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo. Chhetri broke Messi's record in the process and has 74 goals to his name after the last game.

It goes without saying that the accomplishment is huge and Twitter was right there with the captain to celebrate.

It’s him. It’s still him. It’s always him. Sunil Chhetri ❤️ 🇮🇳



Captain. Leader. Legend. — Conrad Barreto (@conradbeckham) June 7, 2021

Our @IndianFootball skipper Sunil Chhetri adds another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goalscorer with 74 goals. A big congratulations to Captain Fantastic & wishing him many more accolades in the future pic.twitter.com/kzpgCQbXEp — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 7, 2021

India isn't football dominating country otherwise Sunil Chhetri would have worshipped all over the country. 2nd highest active goal scorer after Ronaldo is no joke — 🧘🏻‍♂️ | 🌈 (@night_wiing) June 7, 2021

Congratulations to @chetrisunil11 for overtaking Messi to become 2nd highest active international Goal-scorer! I enjoyed his brilliant 2 goals against Bangladesh which secured a win for India and put him on to 74 international goals⚽️⚽️#SunilChhetri #SunilChetri pic.twitter.com/TjWfKH6DUU — I'm Bickey (অসম) (@BickeyChetry) June 8, 2021

Sunil Chhetri on a rollllllllllllllllll

India up by 2..!!!!



What a touch by the 🐐 — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) June 7, 2021

CAPTAIN , LEADER , LEGEND 🙏❤️

How lucky are we to have @chetrisunil11 in our team, the man always scores when needed

74 international goals now ⚽️#SunilChhetri #BANIND ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4JZZLfBI55 — Honest Madridista (@HonestMadridist) June 7, 2021

