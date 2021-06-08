Last night, India played a joint-qualifying match against Bangladesh for 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
And it was the captain who came through.
Sunil Chhetri scored two goals at 79' and 90+2', and didn't just help India secure its first-ever win at the WC qualifiers in 6 years, but also made a prolific record in the process.
🤩 He’s now got more than Messi! Sunil Chhetri’s double earns the Blue Tigers a 2-0 win in #WCQ and moves him on to 74 international goals – above Lionel Messi and one off entering world football’s all-time top 10 🧗♂️@chetrisunil11 | @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/sCCd6BgS9H— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 7, 2021
He now has the second-highest number of international goals, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo. Chhetri broke Messi's record in the process and has 74 goals to his name after the last game.
It goes without saying that the accomplishment is huge and Twitter was right there with the captain to celebrate.
It’s him. It’s still him. It’s always him. Sunil Chhetri ❤️ 🇮🇳— Conrad Barreto (@conradbeckham) June 7, 2021
Captain. Leader. Legend.
Indian Football Captain #SunilChhetri overtakes #LionelMessi to become the second-highest active international goal-scorer..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 8, 2021
1. #CristianoRonaldo - 103 Goals
2. #SunilChhetri - 74 Goals
3. #AliMabkhout - 73 Goals
4. #LionelMessi - 72 Goals
Congratulations to @chetrisunil11 for overtaking Messi to become 2nd highest active international Goal-scorer! I enjoyed his brilliant 2 goals against Bangladesh which secured a win for India and put him on to 74 international goals⚽️⚽️#SunilChhetri #SunilChetri pic.twitter.com/TjWfKH6DUU— I'm Bickey (অসম) (@BickeyChetry) June 8, 2021
CAPTAIN , LEADER , LEGEND 🙏❤️— Honest Madridista (@HonestMadridist) June 7, 2021
How lucky are we to have @chetrisunil11 in our team, the man always scores when needed
74 international goals now ⚽️#SunilChhetri #BANIND ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4JZZLfBI55
Only one Chhetri.