Last night, India played a joint-qualifying match against Bangladesh for 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. 

And it was the captain who came through. 

Sunil Chhetri scored two goals at 79' and 90+2', and didn't just help India secure its first-ever win at the WC qualifiers in 6 years, but also made a prolific record in the process. 

He now has the second-highest number of international goals, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo. Chhetri broke Messi's record in the process and has 74 goals to his name after the last game.

It goes without saying that the accomplishment is huge and Twitter was right there with the captain to celebrate.

Only one Chhetri.