India and New Zealand might be toughing it out on Kanpur on the 5th day of the 1st Test match today but it's Sunil Gavaskar and the rest of the Indian commentary panel that has become the key point of discussion amongst Indians.
People have been accusing Gavaskar and the co of being biased towards Ajinkya Rahane, who has been in poor form despite a very long rope that has been made available to him.
People are really worked up about Rahane's poor form and Gavaskar supporting him 'no matter what'.
People have been complaining about the other Indian commentators as well. The word shit might have been used to describe the Indian commentary panel.
Sunil Gavaskar also apparently called Rahane selfless for not taking a review, which seemed a bit odd to a lot of people.
What do you think? Do you agree with the people here.