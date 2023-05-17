Seeing your favourite cricket players together is always good moment. And even more so if they’re getting along like an absolute dream. For instance, post the CSK Vs KKR last league match at the Chepauk on Sunday, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar was seen getting his shirt signed by M.S. Dhoni.
As M.S. Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings took their lap of honour, Sunil Gavaskar decided to get his autograph on his shirt. He said, “When I got to know about Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are going to take a lap of honour at Chepauk, I decided to create a special memory. That’s why I ran towards MSD to take his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk.”
Gavaskar even said that it was an emotional moment for him as M.S. Dhoni’s made great contributions to Indian cricket.