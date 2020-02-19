Sunil Kumar brought laurels to the country by becoming the first man from India to win the Greco-Roman gold medal in 27 years.

He defeated Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan by a margin of 5-0 in the 87 kg category.

The final, which happened at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, saw the Indian overpowering his opponent to become the first person to win the gold after Pappu Yadav in 1993.

A report from India Today quoted an elated Sunil Kumar as saying:

I am feeling happy to have earned India's first Gold Medal today. I have worked really hard on my ground techniques and it feels good to have done better than my last year's performance.

It is noteworthy that Sunil came from 1-8 down to win the semi-final 12-8, earlier. With his win he also made an upgrade on his performance last year where he won a silver.

All of India is proud of Sunil's achievement. Way to go, champion.