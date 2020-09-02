Cricketer Suresh Raina has been having a rough patch, since the time he announced his retirement from international cricket. 

Firstly, it was announced that he won't be playing the IPL this year, and more recently, it was revealed that his uncle was murdered by robbers in Punjab. Later, his cousin also succumbed to injuries, while his aunt and another cousin battle for their lives.

Raina shared this unfortunate news with his followers with a series of 2 tweets:

He also tweeted to the Punjab Police, asking that the family at least deserves to know what happened.

On August 29, it was announced that Suresh Raina will not be playing the IPL this year and has decided to return to India from UAE.

The reason cited was 'personal issues'. That led to many speculations but later it was found out that his uncle was murdered by thieves.

Following this, CSK chief N Srinivasan said some harsh words for the cricketer, blaming him for being egoistic and fighting over a hotel room.

This did not go down well with fans of Raina, who came out in his support. Ultimately, Srinivasan claimed that his statement was 'taken out of context'.

Tough times for Raina, but we have no doubt he will bounce back soon.