Cricketer Suresh Raina has been having a rough patch, since the time he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Firstly, it was announced that he won't be playing the IPL this year, and more recently, it was revealed that his uncle was murdered by robbers in Punjab. Later, his cousin also succumbed to injuries, while his aunt and another cousin battle for their lives.

Raina shared this unfortunate news with his followers with a series of 2 tweets:

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

He also tweeted to the Punjab Police, asking that the family at least deserves to know what happened.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

On August 29, it was announced that Suresh Raina will not be playing the IPL this year and has decided to return to India from UAE.

The reason cited was 'personal issues'. That led to many speculations but later it was found out that his uncle was murdered by thieves.

Following this, CSK chief N Srinivasan said some harsh words for the cricketer, blaming him for being egoistic and fighting over a hotel room.

This did not go down well with fans of Raina, who came out in his support. Ultimately, Srinivasan claimed that his statement was 'taken out of context'.

Suresh Raina • Mr IPL



M: 193

R: 5368

Avg: 450 Runs/Season

SR: 137

Ct: 101

50s: 38

100s: 1

Wkts: 25



N Srinivasan, the so called Boss of CSK stated that his absence won't make any difference, he is going to miss out on this.

Mockery of yourself, Srinivasan!



More power @ImRaina — Arth Vaishnav •EF• #Warriors4SSR (@ArthVaishnav) August 31, 2020

Tough times for Raina, but we have no doubt he will bounce back soon.