With MS Dhoni and and Suresh Raina retiring on the same night last Saturday (August 15), the weekend was not quite it is usually.

Indians were nostalgic, bidding goodbye to the two icons, and sad that they won't get to see them play in the blue jersey going forward.

I want to wish a very happy retirement to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Both World Cup Winners, and should be counted amongst the legends of Indian Cricket.#PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/6qFwnvvzI5 — Nagendra Mahesh (@urspottu1997) August 15, 2020

Some also questioned why the two decided to bid adieu to international cricket on the same day. And the reason for the same was explained by Suresh Raina in an interview to Jagran English.

He said that since Dhoni's jersey number is 7 and his 3, the combination makes 73.

Which, he said, is also the number of years Indian completed as a free nation on August 15.

Suresh Raina reveals why he and MS Dhoni decided to announce their international retirement on August 15 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 17, 2020

Dhoni announced his retirement with an Instagram post, a montage of the good and bad memories from his career.

Meanwhile, Raina posted a picture with the caption 'I choose to join you in this journey'.

A day later wrote a letter to his fan and followers, expressing gratitude to them for their support.

Raina and Dhoni have been a very important part of the Indian cricket team, for years, and this was the nicest way to say goodbye to it.

